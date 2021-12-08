Rashmika Mandanna is scared, opens up about Bollywood love





South Diva Rashmika Mandanna is eagerly awaiting the release of her films, starting with Pushpa-The Rise. She received rave reviews on the film’s trailer, her performance, and her transformation into a village belle. Recently, during an interaction with a major news portal, Rashmika spoke about the anxiety and fear of failure that she also posted about some time ago. Opening about it, the actress said, “Everyone has to keep fighting against something. Our insecurities mostly come from the fact that I want to do something but I don’t know if I will be able to do it because I “I’m too scared. We tend to think too much about our fears and obstacles, but once we get over them it will seem very easy.” When asked if she has ever experienced these emotions and how she dealt with them, Rashoo said she would be lying if she said she had not experienced them at all. However, over the years, as you become confident and start to trust the people around you and yourself, you will overcome the fear of failure, Rashmika added. Besides Pushpa, Rashmika is also preparing for her Bollywood industry debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ which she is very excited for. “It’s pretty easy to adapt to Bollywood. However, it’s always scary when you step into a new set but once you break the ice it’s still fun,” said Rashmika. The actress said that she is truly blessed to be a part of the Hindi industry and the fellowship has shown love, which she hopes to continue. She also admitted that Bollywood requires actors to be visible even beyond the screen and that paparazzi culture is new to her as well. “The pap culture and they want to see me and click me is really special,” Rashmika said. (Edited by Pradeep Singh)

