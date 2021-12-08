Entertainment
Twitter users reflect on the best an actor has ever seen on screen
Sometimes a Twitter invite falls in your lap and is just pure gold. That was the case with writer Kevin L. Lee’s tweet last Friday, which asked Twitter users to think about the best an actor has ever seen on screen. In a business that made pleasing aesthetics one of its primary concerns, you can bet there was an embarrassment of choices to choose from. Of course, everyone could have just said, “Literally just everyone in Much Ado About Nothing by Branagh, aka the the sexiest cast ever for a movie. ‘ Or ‘Six words: Toshiro Mifune. In everything and anything. And no one would be to blame. But luckily for all of us, the responses drew from a larger pool to provide us with the visual feast that follows.
Here is a funny question. What’s the best an actor has ever seen on screen?
– Kevin L. Lee (@Klee_FilmReview) December 3, 2021
For men, look no further than Tony Leung in In the Mood for Love pic.twitter.com/SXH9WawEE4
– Nguyen L (@ nle318) December 3, 2021
1) Llewyn might be a trash can, but a legal man, is he pretty!
2) Roy can be trash, but Lord if he is not, etc.
3) Literally, no human has ever looked more beautiful than James McAvoy in Atonement.
4) It is close though. pic.twitter.com/onfPj8ecCf
– Jess (@JeskEyre) December 5, 2021
-Paul Klein (@paulkleinyoo) December 3, 2021
Claudette Colbert in This evening is ours pic.twitter.com/luFYFfeX4i
– Sarah Cook (@CookieNScreen) December 4, 2021
– Lee-Anne Goodman (@ leeanne25) December 5, 2021
Angela Bassett and Ralph Fiennes in Strange Days pic.twitter.com/vZw9AdB5KB
– Millicent Beauregard (@millibeau) December 5, 2021
Hmmmmm hello pic.twitter.com/fIuaAiZFIQ
– the practical kitchen rebecca e. (@practicalkitch) December 5, 2021
I don’t think anyone else in the movie looked so magnificently beautiful that it actually seems to make them feel guilty. The appearance of being uncomfortable about one’s own appeal not only elevated Newman’s best films, but ironically made it even more overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/0uBGSopAve
– MC Myers (@filmobjective) December 4, 2021
and pic.twitter.com/SnfNcvWJXI
– Cindy Arrieu-King (@arrieuking) December 5, 2021
Alain Delon and Monica Vitti in L’ECLISSE are up there pic.twitter.com/l9XE8NCTi7
– Brendan Hodgegoblin (@metaplexmovies) December 5, 2021
Margaret Avery, The Color Purple, just gorgeous, and Denzel Washington, Devil in a Blue Dress. pic.twitter.com/td69S56cOp
– Shayna. Artist #BLM (@S_C_Perera) December 5, 2021
Kurt Russell in The Thing pic.twitter.com/p9JhGS5e8w
– Jake “Not affiliated with StateFarm” Brannan (@ JakeBrannan5499) December 4, 2021
Trinity and Neo look so sexy in The Matrix pic.twitter.com/guDYmedYbR
– filmvixen (@filmviixen) December 4, 2021
Kofi’s intro in Girls Trip. pic.twitter.com/mVci6HzStD
– Evil Angela Bassett (@carpe_DMH) December 6, 2021
Halle Berry as Leticia Musgrove in Monster’s Ball.
Meryl Streep as Francesca Johnson in Madison County Bridges. pic.twitter.com/7Ftdj9DiF8
– DJI-DJI (@Bozappa) December 6, 2021
Catherine Deneuve in Belle du Jour pic.twitter.com/uc9ca9JE2J
– Victor Catano (@VGCatano) December 5, 2021
Cameron Diaz is the mask pic.twitter.com/V7JuQ7e8NT
– elguapo3385 (@ elguapo3385) December 4, 2021
Make your choice. pic.twitter.com/nBRiwL8qm2
– urj (@ CalTurk4) December 5, 2021
The Queen. pic.twitter.com/P3NijMs9Sm
– Kerry Fitzgerald (@misskerryfitz) December 5, 2021
Good since I haven’t seen it yet. pic.twitter.com/a1YSUfnTDG
– Captain Overkill (@CAPTOverkill) December 5, 2021
– Gabriel (edited for content) (@ cambregabriel19) December 3, 2021
It must be Grace Kelly in the back window pic.twitter.com/9G7sTYrN4U
– Ben Lindner he / him (@bensmovietweets) December 4, 2021
Bobby in THE LAST TYCOON pic.twitter.com/XmwKN6nZCi
– Jen Johans (@FilmIntuition) December 5, 2021
– MustacheTentacleSludgeLord (@ MacReadyRJ82) December 4, 2021
In all. pic.twitter.com/Zaci7TcWNH
– Shannon Ellery Hubbell (@brundlefly) December 5, 2021
Four-way tie: pic.twitter.com/JrGGICHKN2
– Cube Shaped Anomaly (he / him) #GetVaxxed (@ menace2snacks) December 4, 2021
Nicole Beharie of Black Mirror: Striking Vipers pic.twitter.com/uny070CpaN
– Cool Babs Relax if you feel it !!! (@AMPWMinnocent) December 5, 2021
Eva Green in Casino Royale pic.twitter.com/NHTmjMMFXx
– Heard FC, aka Ash-throated Barwing (@HeardFC) December 5, 2021
Joey Wang and Maggie Cheung in Green Snake by Tsui Hark (1993). pic.twitter.com/AVRQbBrQEN
– Chopping Mall Fan Page (@TheRealDRLG) December 5, 2021
I have already said it. That precise shot. pic.twitter.com/FJYyERdZtF
– Matthew “Films” Thomason (@ResDolph) December 5, 2021
My biggest complaint about The East is that Alexander Skarsgrd was too attractive. Of course I’ll join your eco-terrorist sect, are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/TVAxgEItX9
– Emily Chambers (@Dumily_Chambers) December 5, 2021
I want to say…. pic.twitter.com/otC2TCdp7H
– Christine Robbins (@RobbinsWriting) December 5, 2021
I can not choose between them your honor pic.twitter.com/lCjmO6a2Ey
– Opie sleigh (@DavidOpie) December 6, 2021
I can’t decide
pic.twitter.com/2K38IUbByT
– Micah Obregon (@micahnotmika) December 3, 2021
Tilda Swinton as Gabriel in Constantine does things for me. pic.twitter.com/jwsBYiltYM
– International Vaxed House of Demon Kat (@Demonkatz) December 5, 2021
These two pic.twitter.com/FbdIzt99Kb
– Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) December 5, 2021
Peter O’Toole, Lawrence of Arabia
Elizabeth Taylor, A Place in the Sun
– Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz) December 6, 2021
-DatBoiMiko (@DatBoiMiko) December 7, 2021
Robert Redford in THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR. pic.twitter.com/KVrGuRPKn4
– Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 5, 2021
Forever and ever pic.twitter.com/LsLCYCNK1P
– Koulangyetmanmanw (@vociferouspoet) December 6, 2021
Lela Rochon in Waiting to expire pic.twitter.com/9gAuJzB1Cr
– TaliaX (@talia_cecile) December 7, 2021
– Al Pacino’s Burner (@zwrichiee) December 7, 2021
It is a good one. But I would say Daniel Day Lewis in Last of the Mohicans.
– Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) December 5, 2021
I hate being basic but it must be Brando in Streetcar pic.twitter.com/42oXNqhvuZ
– Ronaldo Sosa (@ rsantana2024) December 3, 2021
The entire cast of The Mummy pic.twitter.com/VBwI1TdhKv
– Deanna Lokidottir (@ littletigger157) December 7, 2021
It’s Dev Patel in The Green Knight.
– Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 6, 2021
Give Me Devon Sawa, Or Give Me A Hobbit Hole | “Spencer,” “The Crown,” and Princess Diana’s Pop Culture Revenge
→
Source of header image: ullstein bild / ullstein bild via Getty Images
