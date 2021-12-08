Inside Spyex, an agency that connects Hollywood with real spies

If anyone in Hollywood is really interested in getting the right technical details, they need a consortium of people, says a TV producer on why he relies on Spyex.

Spyex’s available experts include a senior CIA adviser who she says “put Osama Bin Laden on the CIA radar” and the FBI secret agent who led the capture of double agent Robert Hanssen. who spied for Soviet and Russian intelligence services from 1976 to 2001.

Jason Smilovic, co-creator and co-showrunner (with Todd Katzberg) of “Condor,” said that using real agents as consultants helps more than just the technicalities of the gadgets and procedures involved in the process. collection of secret information. “At the end of the day, you can come up with the most complex and insidious storyline imaginable, but until you embed it into a human character, that doesn’t really mean anything,” he said. . “We get a lot of intrigue from our consultants, but they’ve been great in helping us meet these characters by articulating them to us.”

While there are a few former law enforcement and national social security experts who have established their own consultancy firms, Spyex says it is the first independent agency to recruit a wide range experts from top intelligence agencies – as well as hackers, cybersecurity officials and investigative journalists.

For Hollywood producers, the allure of Spyex expertise is simple: authenticity. While some tricks of the trade will always be kept under wraps, most experts can be open about their former role (usually) as agents, lending their real-life expertise to storylines. And because most now work independently of their former intelligence agencies, producers say they can be confident that agents are not acting on behalf of those agencies.

Without citing examples, there have certainly been some high profile Hollywood movies where the writers were played by consultants and ended up telling the story the CIA wanted them to tell, which was not factually. correct, ”the co-condor said. creator Katzberg. “It’s not something we have to worry about with the people we’re working with right now. But the danger is you never want to be a tool for a government agency.

Nic McKinley, a former CIA agent and former US Air Force parachute officer, told TheWrap with a laugh that the word “spy” is a misnomer for most of those who serve as advisers to Spyex. Instead, many were agents whose job it was to reach the right “assets” to gather information, turning these people into real spies. He joined Spyex for the convenience of having an agency to handle his consultant bookings, he said, but noted that the benefit also narrowed the other way, a one-stop resource for writers and filmmakers alike. producers looking for people with a rarefied skill set.

“If someone in Hollywood is really interested in getting the right technical details, they need a consortium of people who can focus on each individual thing,” said McKinley, who noted that while his skills include guns and rigorous physical fitness requirements, other former CIA agents with Spyex are more skilled computer and high-tech crimes than physical conflict.

Tricia Jenkins, professor of film, television and digital media at Texas Christian University and author of the 2016 book “Ta CIA in Hollywood: how the agency shapes cinema and television,said producers are more immune to CIA interference if they work with former intelligence operatives rather than those still in the company. Jenkins, along with others researchers and academics, detailed the CIA’s involvement in recent films like “Argo” and “Zero Dark Thirty” via the CIA’s official 20-year-old Hollywood liaison office.

“The retired Hollywood officer plays a profoundly different role than the CIA entertainment liaison officers,” Jenkins told TheWrap. In general, CIA Liaisons can offer assistance to pre-production and production teams in the form of access to technical consultants, senior staff, the Agency seal, archival footage. , props, film locations, and even Agency staff as extras – all at virtually no cost. But before agreeing to provide these services, the ICA will review each scenario to make sure that it presents the Agency in a positive light and that it will not undermine morale or jeopardize recruitment efforts.If it believes that the script does not meet these requirements, the Liaison Office will refuse to offer the artist’s help.

Jenkins added, “Hollywood creators know the CIA has a representative, but they often don’t want to make a movie that forces them to take Langley’s point of view. Former CIA officers, however, can offer an unvarnished view of the CIA and this perspective is often valued more by art creators because it is seen as more authentic and less like propaganda. “

For Smilovic, the use of Spyex consultants allowed the show to avoid serving as a mouthpiece for the CIA’s point of view while pushing the boundaries in terms of authentic storytelling on intelligence work. “Every writer secretly aspires to come into possession of a story that is dangerous and can change the world,” he said.

Borrowing from real spies trained to predict the course of geopolitical history can lead to a very juicy – and prescient – storytelling, Smilovic added. For example, the 2018 first season of “Condor” was boosted by producer Ken Robinson, an intelligence, counterterrorism and national security expert with 30 years of special forces experience. When exposing a plot over a biological threat from a plague, Robinson’s knowledge of potential global pandemics led him to suggest they resort to an “aerosolized coronavirus.”

The “Condor” team also calls on the expertise of the Spyex member Darrell Blocker, a CIA veteran who was on President Biden’s shortlist of candidates to lead the CIA. Blocker, who retired from active service in 2018, said he was eager to embark on a consulting career as retirement for the first time allowed him to drop his blanket and talk about his work with the CIA, an agency of which he is extremely proud.

Blocker is the COO of Mosaic, a strategic risk and crisis management, intelligence and security consultancy firm, and said he jumped at the opportunity to share his expertise further through Spyex.

“Hollywood doesn’t do it right, but they do,” Blocker said. “They are improving. And they are more nuanced. But as I explained to a lot, a lot of people at the studio, we don’t want you to be right, because that would put us at a disadvantage in the market compared to everyone else in the world who might just turn on their TV and figure out how. we do things.

Of course, Hollywood producers are less concerned with revealing the details of espionage. “I’m sure several tech startups are grappling with the moral dilemma right now: are we pursuing this technology, knowing the impact the new technologies of the last decade or two have had on the world? Storytelling is a more inert form of it, ”said Smilovic.

One thing Blocker said Hollywood is definitely not doing well: shootings and car chases. If an officer pulls a gun, he or she isn’t very good at their job, Blocker observed. “For 28 years I have lived and worked in dangerous and crazy places – Mogadishu, Somalia; Bujumbura, Burundi – and I have never participated in a shooting, I have never participated in a car chase, ”he said. “I’ve never picked up a phone inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) which is, you know, a secure facility to make a phone call… I love writers, but I think it’s is lazy writing. ”

That said, Blocker is a huge fan of the fun stuff Hollywood can bring, realistic or not. “I loved every James Bond movie. It is only me. I love them all, “he said.” And Daniel Craig is as close to the Bond of the books as anyone. I thought Timothy Dalton could have been second. But I’m an endless Sean Connery man. at the end.

Beyond spy techniques, Hollywood writers frequently turn to former agents to help them understand what motivates spies. Gina Bennett, former CIA security analyst and author of the book “Mom of national security ”, told TheWrap that the need for realistic character development is even greater for writers creating female intelligence operatives, who are typically described as fighting machines with unmatched Ninja fighting skills. as their expertise in marksmanship.

“Absolutely, the female characters are even more sensational and definitely more sexualized than the men,” Bennett said. “When they describe a so-called female leader in intelligence or national security, they tend to only appreciate a woman as strong and successful when she exhibits masculine characteristics.”

This misogyny is alive and well in the real-life intelligence community, Bennett said. During her offensive driving training, she said the instructor would ask male trainees to distract themselves by sitting in the back seat and acting like children, screaming and shouting, “because he felt like this was what I was used to “.

Bennett’s interview with TheWrap took place over the phone as she safely cruised a freeway in her own car. “I’m probably better at driving with a distraction than any man,” she joked.