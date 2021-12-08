APRU Metagame 2021 Conference Returns to Cyberports Annual Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum | Business

HONG KONG – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Dec. 7 2021–

In partnership with Cyberport, the 2nd Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) Metagame Conference will take place as part of a larger meeting called the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) hosted at Cyberport in Hong Kong, December 10-12, 2021 in hybrid format (virtual and in person). With a focus on Hong Kong as an emerging esports leader in the region, academics and industry professionals will come together to examine how this exciting industry can expand its reach within academia and society, from esports as digital entertainment to the development of career paths for students in the esports ecosystem.

Skills learned in esports can be applied to any industry. Students learn to work effectively in diverse teams, across geographies, to lead and to communicate. Courses related to esports can be multidisciplinary, across the creative arts, business, computer science and engineering, social sciences, law, neuroscience and many more, said Dr Christopher Tremewan, secretary general of the APRU. APRU connects universities and students across the Pacific through an international e-sports coordination. As an international network, we aim to develop a comprehensive esports platform for APRU member universities to help students develop their skills through scholarship programs, student competitions, tournaments, equity initiatives, career development, and more. The panel is also expected to discuss opportunities for esports relating to the metaverse, blockchain, digital arts and other emerging technologies.

Mr. Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport, said: “Cultivating talent is one of Cyberport’s three strategic pillars. Our partnership with APRU has allowed us to explore ways to train the leaders of tomorrow through the prism of esports and the vast value chain within this growing industry. With the 2nd APRU Metagame Conference as part of the DELF flagship event, the recent creation of the APRU International University Center at Cyberport and several ongoing collaborations, we look forward to further coupling the international network of APRU universities with the thriving community. digital entertainment. at Cyberport to help young talents develop their skills and embark on an exciting career in esports.

The conference will also highlight how gaming as digital entertainment can play a leading role in solving environmental challenges such as wildlife conservation, decarbonization, and even diversity and inclusion. Discussions will include case studies from universities and experts, including a keynote address by Mr. Sam Barratt, Head of Youth, Education and Advocacy Unit, Ecosystems Division, United Nations Environment Program ( UNEP). “We want to inspire the gaming industry to think about the role it can play in tackling climate and natural crises,” said Sam Barratt. “Gaming is the world’s most powerful entertainment medium, reaching some 2.7 billion people worldwide, spanning all regions and generations. Awe of landscapes has always been a big part of the game’s backdrop. We now want to bring these issues into the foreground for gamers and the industry so that together their efforts are mobilized for the good of the world. environment.”

More interesting discoveries will be offered at the conference, as well as the iconic League of Legends Wild Rift match to officially kick off regional tournaments in North America and Asia-Pacific with Nexten Esports.

To learn more about the future of esports and the opportunities it presents, register today at www.apru.org/event/apru-metagame-conference-2021

About APRU

As a network of 61 leading universities connecting the Americas, Asia and Australasia, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) brings together thought leaders, researchers and policy makers to exchange ideas and collaborate on effective solutions to the challenges of the 21st century. . We leverage the collective educational and research capacities of our members in the international public policy process. In the post-pandemic era, our strategic priorities focus on providing a neutral platform for high-level policy dialogue, taking action on climate change and supporting diversity, inclusion and minorities. APRU’s main activities support these strategic priorities with a focus on key areas such as disaster risk reduction, women in leadership, indigenous knowledge, virtual student exchanges, e-sports, aging populations, global health, sustainable cities, artificial intelligence, waste management and more.

For more information, please visit www.apru.org

About Cyberport

Cyberport is an innovative digital community with around 800 start-ups and tech companies on site. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, wholly owned by the government of Hong Kong SAR. With the vision to be the hub of digital technology, thus creating a new economic engine for Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing a vibrant technological ecosystem by cultivating talent, promoting entrepreneurship among young people, supporting start-ups, by promoting the development of the industry by promoting strategies of collaboration with local and international partners and integration of new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in the public and private sectors.

For more information, please visit www.cyberport.hk

