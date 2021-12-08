Jussie Smollett’s Trial Today: Defense Rest After ‘Empire’ Actor Takes Position in Alleged Streeterville Attack Case

CHICAGO (WLS) – Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett returned to the witness stand on Tuesday in his own defense and his defense team completed their case after questioning another witness.

Pleadings are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning and after that the case will go to the jury. They will decide whether the prosecution has been proven to prove that Smollett lied to the Chicago cops about an alleged hate crime.

The only person in the world who can take the witness stand and refute this is Jussie Smollett., And convince the jury that what he told the police what he thinks happened to him, “said Andrew Weisberg, defense attorney and former prosecutor. “He’s a good looking guy. He knows how to speak in front of people, so he can make a good presentation. “

While Smollett was on the stand, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb focused on what happened in the days leading up to the alleged attack.

Webb began on January 27, 2019, when Smollett admits picking up his friend, Bola Osundairo, and brother, Ola, at Bola’s home in Lakeview.

Prosecutors said that was when Smollett carried out the test, planning where the alleged attack would take place in Streeterville.

However, Smollett said he took Bola to train at his Streeterville apartment, saying “He was my trainer.”

But instead of training, Smollett said he and Bola drove while smoking marijuana, while Ola said nothing on the ride.

He said he chose not to train because he felt uncomfortable that Ola was with them.

Next, prosecutors focused on the evening of January 28, a day before the alleged attack, when Smollett’s flight from New York to Chicago was delayed.

He admitted that he contacted Bola Osundairo on several occasions to let him know his flight was delayed, but not because the alleged attack had to be repelled. He said it was because the two had planned to train when he returned.

He categorically denied planning the attack on himself with the help of the two brothers, and admitted to telling CPD agents that the attackers were white, but then described them as “pale”.

Webb asked Smollett about an interview with Robin Roberts in which he said, “If (I) described the abuser as Muslim or black, I wouldn’t have so many people questioning me about it,” and Smollett confirmed that he made the remark.

He finished his testimony around noon on Tuesday. An Uber driver was then called to testify before the defense took a rest.

On Monday, he told jurors claims that he organized an anti-gay racist attack on himself were “100% false.”

Smollett answered the big question many were asking on Monday by making his own defense on day six of his trial over the alleged Streeterville fake attack in January 2019. He testified for nearly six hours at the Leighton courthouse on Monday.

Speaking around noon that day, Smollett, who is one of six children in his family, testified that he grew up doing commercials as a child actor. He said that at the age of 8 his family moved to Los Angeles where he finally focused on music.

He also described how, as a young adult, he often took the bus to work as a waiter, in retail and also as a clown. Smollett said he would also live in Europe for months while trying to work in clubs as a musician, “and kept trying.”

He told jurors that in 2014, after a social media message to Lee Daniels and seven auditions, he landed the role of Jamal Lyon in “Empire.” He also spoke about the pressures of being the first openly gay African American male character on a blockbuster TV show and negative comments on social media.

“It touched me,” he testified.

Prosecutors claim the former “Empire” star was upset that his TV studio did not take seriously a threat letter he reported, and so he hatched a plan for the fake attack.

But Smollett testified that the studio actually wanted to hire security guards for him and he turned it down because it was too intrusive.

Smollett testified that Bola Osundairo continually suggested he should be the actor’s bodyguard – an idea Smollett rejected.

Smollett testified that he and Osundairo sometimes became romantics.

On at least two occasions at a Boystown bathhouse, he said they kissed in a private room.

Osundairo said last week that he was straight and that there was no romantic relationship.

Smollett testified that he often smoked marijuana, in part to cope with the stress of the show. He said he often drove with Osundairo, smoking weed in the car, as a way to relax.

“Did you tell him about a hoax?” his lawyer asked.

“No,” Smollett said. “There was no hoax.”

Cross-examined by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, Smollett denied refusing to give his phone to the police because messages could connect him to the Osundairos.

And as to why he initially refused to give his DNA to the police, Smollett said, “I don’t even do Ancestry.com.”

Smollett denied handling the rope that Ola Osundairo said was unable to wrap around the actor’s neck.

“You put it around your neck,” Webb said.

“No, Mr. Webb, I didn’t,” Smollett said.

During the trial which began last Monday, emerged the story of a TV star who chose two brothers as his attackers, gave them a dialogue to recite and paid for the rope he gave them. said to fashion a slipknot and a loop around her neck.

Strange as it may sound, this is the only account that has reached the jury of siblings, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, known as Bola and Ola. And some legal experts say the only chance Smollett has to beat the charges of lying to police is to tell jurors his version of what happened on January 29, 2019.

Last week, Osundairo and his brother testified that Smollett asked them to fake an attack while shouting a homophobic insult.

The brothers were aspiring actors and told the jury they were following the plan in hopes Smollett could help their careers. The brothers testified separately that the Smollett gave them $ 100 in cash for supplies and a check for $ 3,500.

Jurors saw surveillance footage of the brothers shopping for items before the alleged attack.

A family friend, who is the sister of activist Angela Davis, read a statement on cameras on Monday, claiming that Smollett is the victim of a personal injury attack that has impacted his opportunities.

“We look forward to the jury’s deliberations… and look forward to its full justification,” said Davis.

Terry Ekl, a prominent Chicago-area defense attorney not involved in the case, and other legal experts said jurors are not expected to read anything in a defendant’s decision not to not testify, but that when they return to the deliberation room, they often do.

As to the importance of a defendant’s testimony, legal experts said there was only to look beyond the recent Kenosha, Wisconsin trial where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges. charges after he said he shot two men and injured another because he feared for his own life.

“They won the case by putting it,” said Kathleen Zellner, Chicago-area defense attorney. “The jury believed him.

Another reason Smollett might have wanted to testify: he should be good at it.

“He’s an actor. He should testify,” Chicago-based defense attorney Joe Lopez said.

David Erickson, a former state appeals judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law, said that when he teaches legal advocacy he makes it clear from the start that jurors vote for the people they love. Right now, he said, he’s sure they like Special Prosecutor Dan Webb. “Dan Webb is Everyman, he seems like a nice guy, a good neighbor next door.”

But testifying could pose all kinds of problems for Smollett, starting with his need to explain how the brothers knew they would meet him in the middle of an extremely cold night in an unfamiliar neighborhood on his way home from a sandwich shop. . Unless he told them he would be there.

Plus, if he’s found guilty, Smollett’s words could get him even more trouble.

“You can’t be penalized (by a judge) for not testifying, but if he speaks up and the judge thinks he has perjured himself, he can add time (jail or jail) “said Erickson.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack – one count for every time he made a report – to three different officers. The Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service.

Smollett pleaded not guilty.

The case could go before the jury on Wednesday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.