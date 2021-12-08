Entertainment
Josh Duggar’s defense team are resting (already): what comes next?
We’re about to learn the fate of Josh Duggar.
On Tuesday afternoon, the former reality TV star’s defense team closed their case after calling just two witnesses:
1.Daniel Wilcox, a former Homeland Security investigator and police officer who participated in the execution of the search warrant at Joshs’ parking lot in 2019.
2.Michele Bush, an Arizona-based digital forensics expert who examined a handful of devices seized in Duggar over two years ago.
Wilcox simply explained how he infiltrated as the boss of the aforementioned car dealership in Arkansas in order to verify the location and meet Josh in person.
Bush, however, was cross-examined this morning by the prosecution, which worked to undermine her credibility as a defense witness.
The day before, Bush had testified that it was a “viable possibility” that the sexual material on Josh’s computer had been downloaded remotely … opening the door to the possibility that almost anyone who could have done it.
She also asked why federal agents had NOT seized the router at Duggar’s workplace.
On Tuesday, however, the accusation essentially tore Bush apart.
FIRST, when introduced as the first defense witness, Bush claimed that she had 10 years of experience as a forensic examiner.
But attorney general William Clayman pointed out that Bush didn’t even graduate from college until 2015.
SECOND, Clayman asked if Bush had ever been a witness in a federal trial before, hoping to cast doubt on the jury’s view of his expertise on that level.
“I should refer to my CV,” Bush replied.
THIRD, further questioning by the prosecution ultimately forced Bush to admit that she had never taken a Linux-specific course or received training on Torrential Downpour software used by law enforcement.
In other words?
She was not particularly familiar with the software the authorities used to prove that Duggar had uploaded various disgusting videos.
FOURTHBush confirmed that she never listened to the interview with Duggar on the day the search warrant was executed in his Springdale parking lot in November 2019.
In addition, she has never been to the parking lot … does not know its hours of operation … and did not look for any information related to the company during her examination of the seized electronic devices.
After the defense team had a chance to address Bush again via a redirect, they were told they could step off the stand.
And that’s when the defense finished arguing its case.
On Wednesday morning, the two legal parties will present their final arguments, then the case will be handed over to the jury for deliberation.
This means that a verdict could be delivered as early as Wednesday afternoon.
This means that a verdict will almost be definitively delivered before the end of the week.
Duggar was arrested in April on two counts of possession of child pornography.
His lawyers found their client acquitted on Monday on the basis of insufficient evidence, but a judge dismissed the request.
If found guilty at all levels, Josh could face up to 40 years in prison.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2021/12/josh-duggar-defense-team-rests-already-what-comes-next/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]