Josh Duggar’s defense team are resting (already): what comes next?

We’re about to learn the fate of Josh Duggar.

On Tuesday afternoon, the former reality TV star’s defense team closed their case after calling just two witnesses:

1.Daniel Wilcox, a former Homeland Security investigator and police officer who participated in the execution of the search warrant at Joshs’ parking lot in 2019.

2.Michele Bush, an Arizona-based digital forensics expert who examined a handful of devices seized in Duggar over two years ago.

Wilcox simply explained how he infiltrated as the boss of the aforementioned car dealership in Arkansas in order to verify the location and meet Josh in person.

Bush, however, was cross-examined this morning by the prosecution, which worked to undermine her credibility as a defense witness.

The day before, Bush had testified that it was a “viable possibility” that the sexual material on Josh’s computer had been downloaded remotely … opening the door to the possibility that almost anyone who could have done it.

She also asked why federal agents had NOT seized the router at Duggar’s workplace.

On Tuesday, however, the accusation essentially tore Bush apart.

FIRST, when introduced as the first defense witness, Bush claimed that she had 10 years of experience as a forensic examiner.

But attorney general William Clayman pointed out that Bush didn’t even graduate from college until 2015.

SECOND, Clayman asked if Bush had ever been a witness in a federal trial before, hoping to cast doubt on the jury’s view of his expertise on that level.

“I should refer to my CV,” Bush replied.

THIRD, further questioning by the prosecution ultimately forced Bush to admit that she had never taken a Linux-specific course or received training on Torrential Downpour software used by law enforcement.

In other words?

She was not particularly familiar with the software the authorities used to prove that Duggar had uploaded various disgusting videos.

FOURTHBush confirmed that she never listened to the interview with Duggar on the day the search warrant was executed in his Springdale parking lot in November 2019.

In addition, she has never been to the parking lot … does not know its hours of operation … and did not look for any information related to the company during her examination of the seized electronic devices.

After the defense team had a chance to address Bush again via a redirect, they were told they could step off the stand.

And that’s when the defense finished arguing its case.

On Wednesday morning, the two legal parties will present their final arguments, then the case will be handed over to the jury for deliberation.

This means that a verdict could be delivered as early as Wednesday afternoon.

This means that a verdict will almost be definitively delivered before the end of the week.

Duggar was arrested in April on two counts of possession of child pornography.

His lawyers found their client acquitted on Monday on the basis of insufficient evidence, but a judge dismissed the request.

If found guilty at all levels, Josh could face up to 40 years in prison.