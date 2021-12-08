Critic, author and musician Greg Tate has diedExBulletin







toggle legend Nisha Sondhe / Duke University Press

Nisha Sondhe / Duke University Press Greg Tate, the music writer, cultural critic and essential journalist, has passed away. He was 64 years old. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for Duke University Press, its publisher. No further details were provided. From 1987, Tate was a longtime writer for The Voice of the village, where he documented all facets of black culture for the famous alt-weekly. Tate has it all covered Eric B. & Rakim to the changing nature of Black identity and the death of Michael jackson. “The Voice was the recorder, the messenger and the dictator and publisher of what mattered culturally in the province, ”Tate told NPR, after The voice of the village announced the end of its paper version. Black writers could not not be aware of the irony; writing as radically black as we wanted for a media outlet perceived as very white and gay in the hood. But you also knew that your own, more ethnically diverse community read the rag as well. The public could turn on you too. In fact, I have received death threats from equally passionate writers at the newspaper, one in the form of a Yoruba curse after writing an article about Michael Jackson Bad in 1987 called “I am white!” In 1992, Tate published his first book, Flyboy in Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America. It touched on race, politics, music, and literature, and was required reading for anyone approaching culture (popular or otherwise) through the prism of criticism. As a stylist, Tate was assertive, shrewd, funny and expressive. His pieces, be they book reviews, essays or concert notes, have always reminded you that art does not exist in a vacuum, that it does exist in the real world and has real causes and effects. Struggling with hardcore group Black Bad Brains in The voice of the village, Tate writes: Are you saying you want hardcore? I say the Brains will give you hardcore all the way up your ass, mate. I’m talking like jackhammer lobotomy, like a hot tub in a concrete mixer, like orthodontic surgery by Black & Decker, like making love to a jigsaw, baby. That means coming from a black point of view, jazz isn’t, funk isn’t barely, and they’ll probably never open for Dick Dames or Primps. Even though three white groups they opened for, Butch Tarentulas, Hang All Four and The Cash, all run deeper into black street ridims than the Brains have ever been and isn’t she a bitch? And that is relatively positive writing. Like any good reviewer, Tate approached the things he hated with as much flair as the things he loved. Writing on rap group Public Enemy, Tate challenged sexism, homophobia and anti-Semitism he found in their work. Since PEs use good reasoning when focusing on racism as a tool of America’s power structure, they should be smart enough to realize that the dehumanization of gays, women and men Jews will not free blacks. As their prophet Mr. Farrakhan did not overcome either of these moral failings, PE might not either. For now to swallow the PE pill is to take the bitter with the sweet, and if they don’t grow, later for their asses. Greg Tate was born October 15, 1957. He spent his teenage years in Washington, DC, where he first became interested in music. After moving to New York, he co-founded the Black Rock Coalition, which existed to push back against stereotypes of black artists. He also founded Burnt Sugar, a sprawling avant-garde orchestra that mixes elements of free jazz and fusion, R&B, funk and contemporary classical music through conduct, a real-time arrangement system brought to the fore. point by head improviser Butch Morris. The ensemble released their most recent recording, the EP Angels on Oakanda, in September.

Arkestra burnt sugar

Youtube

After The voice, Tate would continue to write for a variety of different media Rolling stone, the BBC, Low beat and more. His last piece dates from September in The nation, examine the current black cultural landscape through the prism of the book Afropessimism, by Frank B. Wilderson III. “James Baldwin said, ‘To be black in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost, almost all the time,” Tate wrote. “But what he didn’t say is that on a good day it’s mostly a sublimated state of rage as people have bills to pay and reason to keep.”

