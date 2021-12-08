Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) – A woman from Tucson has made her mark in Hollywood as one of the last stars of a hit CBS show.

Cameron Vo is his name on the screen. Offscreen, she is Tucsons’ own Vinessa Vidotto. She just exploded into stardom as the new FBI: International agent. KOLD caught up with her during a shoot in Budapest.

I feel like I was fortunate enough to be a part of this huge franchise, she said.

Vidotto moved to Tucson at the age of 12 and then went to the University of Arizona. She says she is grateful for the teachers there.

I wouldn’t be here without them and I’m just going to cry, there are just a lot of moments, a lot of teaching moments that have helped me along the way, Vidotto said.

One of his biggest influences was Professor Hank Stratton. He says his shot to stardom was swift.

It’s lightning in a bottle, he says. When Vinessa made her showcase, once again, in this theater, all the agents wanted her.

He said she quickly made a deal with an agent and after graduating she was tied to Hollywood.

I had an apartment in LA and I could see the Hollywood sign right there through my window, she said. So I would watch this everyday.

Within months, her dreams came true when she landed a huge role. Professor Stratton remembers receiving the good news.

My phone rang in the middle of summer, he said. And she called me and she said, I have some news. And I said, what is it? And she said: Well, I had to quit my job as a waitress tonight because I got the new Dick Wolf series on CBS. And I burst into tears, she burst into tears.

Stratton says he’s not surprised Vinessa did.

Vinessa is a supernova right now and we’ve all seen it coming, Stratton said.

As for Vidottos’ character, Cameron Vo, we don’t know what’s coming up, but we do know that she has a lot to figure out.

It’s a tough balance when his relationship shifts to his job and you have to find that balance, Vidotto said.

If Vidotto is a rising star, she doesn’t forget where she came from.

Thank you, Tucson for everything you’ve given me and everyone watching FBI: Tucson International, thank you very much! It’s very appreciated. So thanks.

Professor Stratton says that despite all the limelight, Vidotto has remained humble. He predicts that as America finds out more about her, she will become even more famous.

Vidotto says she will be filming in Budapest until May but has a little break for the holidays.

You can watch her on FBI: International, Tuesday evenings at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.

