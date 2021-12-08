NFLPA and DraftKings unveil plans for gamified NFT collaboration

Will incorporate NFT-based games featuring NFL players

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, December 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The NFL Players Association (NFLPA), DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and OneTeam Partners (OneTeam), the NFLPA group licensing partner, announced today hui their intention to launch gamified collections NFT (non-fungible token) which will debut on DraftKings Marketplace during the 2022-2023 NFL season. The agreement grants DraftKings licensing rights for active NFL players, including genuine use of name, image, and likeness. This marks the first integration of gamified NFTs by one of the world’s foremost athlete unions and a leader in sports technology and entertainment.

The future of fandom is unfolding before us, and few organizations beyond DraftKings are so equipped to capitalize on the growing intersection between sport and NFTs that will be the cornerstones of engagement and entertainment within. of Web3, said Beth Beiriger, senior vice president of product operations for DraftKings. Marlet. We will continually adapt, innovate and seek progressive collaborators like the NFLPA and OneTeam to reach early adopters among the fans and ultimately introduce these next generation products to the masses.

The initial planned features of NFTs for gamified DraftKings NFL players include the ability for customers to use these collectibles in games against others on the platform as well as separate buy and sell features. There are expected to be a variety of editions and NFT levels that incorporate different aspects of digital utility and scarcity, all powered by Polygon. DraftKings previously announced a strategic agreement with Polygon to provide a scalable, green blockchain solution that enables increased throughput, lower transaction fees, and expanded capabilities.

The NFLPA strives to be at the forefront of innovative new products and the emerging digital entertainment landscape that excites gamers and fans alike. We look forward to integrating NFL players into the DraftKings NFT experience to create authentic connections for avid fans, said Sean C. Sansiveri, General Counsel and Head of Business Affairs at NFL Players Inc., the Marketing arm. and NFLPA license.

OneTeam, who heads the NFLPA’s digital media business, facilitated the new deal working with all parties.

This eventual NFT integration of NFL players will coincide with DraftKings’ existing NFL designations, which include being an official league daily sports and fantasy betting partner. As fans wait for these next NFT offers for next season, NFL daily sports and fantasy betting products are available today on DraftKings via the web as well as apps available at iOS and Android.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and games company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that span everyday fantasy, regulated games and digital media. Based in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only vertically integrated sports betting operator in the United States. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings Sportsbook is online with mobile and / or retail betting operations in the United States in accordance with regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York , Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. The DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. DraftKings is both an Official Daily Sports and Fantasy Betting Partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an Official Daily Fantasy Partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for consumer accessibility that features curated NFT drops and supports aftermarket transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multiplatform content and broadcast company.

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is the union of professional footballers in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of ensuring adequate recognition and representation of the interests of players. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to ensure the protection of players’ rights, including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA did again been officially recognized as the union representing the players. and negotiated a historic collective agreement (CBA) with the NFL. The current ABCs will govern the sport throughout the 2030 NFL season.

About NFL Players Inc.

NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses with the power of NFL players. NFL Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player activations. For more information, please visit nflpa.com/players.

About OneTeam Partners

Formed in November 2019, OneTeam Partners is a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) and RedBird Capital Partners. OneTeam helps athletes maximize the value of their name, image and likeness rights by transforming the way athletes interact with businesses in four verticals: licensing, marketing, content and investing. OneTeam represents a range of business interests on behalf of the NFLPA, MLBPA, Major League Soccer PA, United States Women’s National Team PA, WNBPA and US Rugby PA.

DraftKings forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. , intends, believes, seeks, can, will, should, in the future, propose and variations of such similar words or phrases (or negative versions of such words or phrases) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other material factors, many of which are beyond the control of DraftKings. , which could cause actual results or results to differ materially from those mentioned in forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see the filings with the DraftKings Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

