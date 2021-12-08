Times Bollywood actresses gave us the main Rajasthani fashion goals





According to the biggest news from Garland City, actress Katrina Kaif is set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9. The duo are getting married at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Well, but being the fashionista that she is, Katrina has already started giving us some great pre-wedding ethnic fashion inspiration. One of her recent jaw-dropping looks featured a crisp white saree. The diva wore a gorgeous ruffled white saree and paired it with a sparkly silver blouse. With her jewelry and makeup on point, we can say that Katrina pulled off the look. The fact that Katrina is getting married in Rajasthan makes us believe that we will soon see her in vibrant colors amid the beautiful intricate architecture of the fort. Rajasthan is blessed with a rich culture and traditions which are reflected in its regional cuisine, language and clothing. Sometimes Bollywood also seems to be obsessed with such a cultural mood. Read also :Live updates from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding Here are other Bollywood actresses who amazed us with their traditional Rajasthani looks in various movies: Deepika Padukone in Padmavat Deepika Padukone looked breathtakingly beautiful wearing extravagant traditional lehengas in the movie Padmavat. Set in medieval Rajasthan, the film was a period drama that told the story of Queen Padmavati. Deepikas lehengas, especially the one she wore for the song Ghumar, featured a special gota lafa and brocade work. Her traditional necklaces, jhumkas and nath accentuated her look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Jodhaa Akbar And, how can we forget the royal look of Aishwarya Rais in the debut of Ashutosh Gowariker, Jodhaa Akbar. She played the character of Queen Jodha who was born in Rajasthan. She wore heavily embroidered lehengas and layered gold jewelry. In the movie, we saw her wearing all kinds of traditional jewelry, including polki, maangtikka, chandbalis, jhumkis, paasa, Rajasthani borla, and kamarbandh necklaces. Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo Actress Sonam Kapoor is remembered for her ethnic outfits in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. From Rajasthani lehengas to stunning sarees, the diva has worn it with the greatest grace. Rani Mukerji in Paheli If you are a Bollywood fan, you know that Rani Mukerji has given the industry some amazing movies, including Paheli. Here she played the role of a Rajasthani woman who is always seen donning a traditional regional look in brightly colored lehengas. We saw her in an Indian trousseau, intricately woven lehengas, and jewelry. She looked great with rimmed Kohl eyes, a nude lipstick shade, and the traditional Rajasthani borla. Alia Bhatt in Kalank when she appeared in a dreamy white lehenga in the song Ghar more pardesiya from the movie ‘Kalank’. Her white lehenga showed red floral thread work. She added a touch to her outing with a jacket-style chikankari blouse. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

