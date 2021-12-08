Entertainment
“Power” Creator Courtney Kemp on Navigating Hollywood When You’re Not a “40 Year Old White Dude”
Power creator Courtney Kemp was mistaken for a white man early in her career, then was almost forgotten to run her own show because Starzcouldn’t find her ideal “40-year-old white guy,” she told TheWrap’s Power Women Summit.
Kemp, “iCarly” showrunner Ali Schouten, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” showrunner Sarah Burgess, “Sex / Life” showrunner Stacy Rukeyser and “You” moderator / creator Sera Gamble all shared stories from their journeys. individual towards success in the industry television during the revealing conversation.
Gamble, who may have found a second career hosting panel discussions, asked the panelists to start at the start of their careers. This led Kemp to say that his very first pilot script, which was loosely based on the famous Manning family’s multigenerational success in the NFL, garnered a lot of attention – but maybe, in part at least, for the bad. raison.
“My agent sent it in and it was written ‘Courtney Kemp’ on the front. I had more meetings that year, ”Kemp said. “I walked into a meeting and I was like, ‘Hey, I wonder what’s going on here? And he said to me, ‘Oh my God! I thought you were white!
Kemp added that the anonymous TV director didn’t think there was anything wrong with his comment.
“He thought he was paying me a compliment,” recalls the creator – and advocate – of the “Power” universe. “He was just super-psyche. He thought he was complimenting me on the fact that I had “understood men” and that I had “understood” football. And I was like ‘Wow, that’s not cool.’ “
It wasn’t the only ‘uncool’ experience in Kemp’s career – and not the only one related to (at least subtle) racism or racial profiling. Later, both in terms of career and our panel, Kemp explained why she “made a concerted decision” to take “Power” from a one-time drama to a franchise.
“The reality was, no one took me seriously, even when ‘Power’ was breaking records on my network,” she told Gamble. “I was like, I want to take it to the next level.”
“The only reason they let me run my own show at 35 was because they couldn’t find the 40-year-old white dude to direct to be the showrunner because of my subject. . Kemp continued. “I made the concerted decision to expand the ‘Power’ universe so that we could tell more stories, so that we could have more female roles.”
Of course, on a (virtual) platform with so much talent, Kemp was not the only one to have stories of doubt. Not just by others, but in Burgess’ case, by herself.
Burgess said she was “not sure” if she would play the showrunner role on “Impeachment,” which dramatizes Bill Clinton’s Oval Office affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.
“I had never written about real people,” Burgess said, “and these are real living people – one of which is a producer of the show.”
It was the “dangerous feeling” she had that prompted Burgess to take the job – the “gravity” of the scandal and the public shame Lewinsky suffered.
Schouten’s series, the reboot of the lightweight “iCarly”, certainly doesn’t have the same gravity. But a casting decision opened his eyes to the cruelty of the Internet. It ultimately changed the way she completely viewed her job.
When OG cast member Jennette McCurdy, a white actress and fan favorite, chose not to return to the show, it was important to Schouten that they didn’t reprise the role of Sam. That, they hired Laci Mosley, a black actress to play Harper, Carly’s (Miranda Cosgrove) roommate. Unfortunately, this sparked negative reactions on social media.
“Laci and also Jaidyn [Triplett], who is 10 years old, but especially Laci, received a lot of racist hatred against her, ”said Schouten. “It was horrible and I obviously felt like a failure that I didn’t see coming and we had to deal with it the best we could – but on our heels, which we shouldn’t have been.”
Meanwhile, Rukeyser had the unenviable task of breaking into a boy’s club when it came to portraying sex on television and in movies.
Watch her break down this challenge – and catch all the big stories – in the full panel video. here.
The Power Women Summit is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and tech. The event aims to inspire and empower women in the landscape of their professional careers aand personal lives. This year, PWS is offering three days of education, mentoring, workshops and networking around the world to promote this year’s theme, Represent.
