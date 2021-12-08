Red, white and brewed: sake is more of a beer than anything else

Boones Wine and Spirits / Courtesy photo



This week Red, White and Brew will be a little different because it’s not a wine at all. Sake is more of a beer than anything else, even though it’s often referred to as rice wine. The process is more akin to brewing a beer, but since I’m the wine buyer at Boones Wine and Spirits and buying the Sake is my job, here we are.

The Colorado Sake Company was co-founded in 2016 by William Stuart and Heather Dennis, but was not launched until 2018. Laws at the time did not allow the production of sake and after a two-year battle , they got the green light from the governor. It is the only sake brewery in Colorado and one of the few in the United States. Larimer’s faucet room and brewery in Denver initially measured just 850 square feet, but has since grown to over 14,000 square feet, including an offsite brewing and bottling facility.

American Standard is their signature Sake and classified as Junmai Ginjo. Only four ingredients go into making this traditionally made sake, 60% polished California sake rice, artisan koji, yeast and Colorado water. The result is a clean, medium-bodied, undiluted sake with notes of grapefruit and banana. From this base, infusions are made. Blueberry Hibiscus made from fresh blueberries and hibiscus flowers, Lychee Nigori which combines the powerful fruit of lychee and creamy, unfiltered Nigori style sake and Horchata Nigori made from fresh vanilla pods and sticks of cinnamon. All of them are gluten-free, vegan, and low in sugar. I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked the infusions. All the flavors are fresh, fruity but not sweet and quite refreshing. Just recently Colorado Sake added a new line of sake-based seltzer that comes in a 12-pack mixed with yuzu ginger, mixed berries, blood orange and lime. Once again, I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious and fresh the flavors are. The bubbles are light, so they go down easily and the sake base gives a slightly richer mouthfeel than most seltzers and they come in at 6% BAC. In addition, there are no sulfites or tannins. If you have the chance stop by the brewery where they have a lot more pressure infusions, a sushi restaurant and a comedy club, this is definitely on my list of stops next time I’ll be in Denver. In the meantime, stop by Boones Wine and Spirits and grab some Colorado sake.

Westfax Brewing, located right next to Denver’s landmark, Casa Bonita, is the brewery I chose to highlight this week. On a western stretch of Colfax Ave, which is part of the longest continuous shopping street in the United States, in a part of Denver still untouched or gentrified if you will, we find these two neighbors anchoring a weathered mall. Casa Bonita, you may know, has changed hands and the new owners are arguably Colorado’s most powerful duo, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, creators of the legendary South Park animated series. While they seemingly plan to leave all of the classic traditions of the place intact, they recently hired a James Beard Award-winning chef to enhance the food offerings which I have heard shouldn’t disappoint anyone. . All the new excitement and all the new tweaks should pair well with their new beer-producing neighbors.

WestFax opened in March 2016, and Lakewoods’ fourth brewery was born (and the first on West Colfax Avenue). Founder and owner Anthony Martuscellos’ passion and concepts for opening a brewery date back to 2010, when he and his wife Jackie moved to Colorado from Pennsylvania. The opening of a local brewery on West Colfax Avenue began to turn from a dream into a reality. It’s hard to say when my aha moment was for WestFax. I had been working on the business model and the business plan for a long time, Martuscello said. I think it was rather a slow build for me, but once I knew the time was right I went all-in. It was the confirmation for me to follow my dream of starting a brewery to the end; I knew I wanted it to be in West Colfax and be a part of the community in that area of ​​Colorado.

Head Brewer Colby Brandt joined the group in May 2021 after working for Melvin and plans to expand the brand’s offerings and foundations. Brewing is for him a confluence of passion, art and scientific process. He believes this can only be accomplished through diligence and hard work.

I picked two of their best deals to present this week. Foggy Goggles is a Hazy IPA brewed with Cashmere, Zythos and Cascade hops with notes of melon, passion fruit and grapefruit. Urban Lumberjack is another densely hopped New England-style IPA that features six varieties of hops, primary flavors of Citra, Azacca, and Eldorado hops, with Amarillo, Simcoe, and Mandarina adding additional subtle flavors. It is massively juicy and tropical with hints of orange, nectarine and mango. You can find the two Hazy four-packs on the shelf now at Boones.