Jacqueline Fernandez will appear before ED today

Bombay: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering investigation filed against alleged multi-millionaire con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

She will record her statement as a witness in the case. Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the ED in this case earlier as well.

The interrogation will take place in the MTNL building in central Delhi where ED has an office. An official woman and five other people will register her statement.

Jacqueline Fernandez was arrested at Mumbai airport by immigration authorities on December 5 while on her way to Delhi. The authorities acted on the basis of a Circular of vigilance (LoC) issued by the ED against her, because she feared that she would flee the country. She was interrogated at Mumbai airport for hours and then released.

On Monday, the ED again sent him a summons to join the ongoing investigation.

The Directorate of Law Enforcement had filed an indictment on Saturday (December 4) under the PMLA law, naming a few Bollywood actors, including Fernandez, as witnesses. The court had taken note of the indictment and asked the agency to provide the copy of the indictment to all defendants.

The next date in the indictment case is December 13. ED officials have been quiet about the affair.

Besides Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fathi also recorded his statement as a witness in the case.