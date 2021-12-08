Funny Fat Girl: Rebel Wilson Says His Team Was Against Her Weight Loss | Rebellious wilson





Rebel Wilson, one of Hollywood’s top comedy actors, has said her own team is against her losing weight because she makes millions of dollars being the funny fat girl. The Australian actress, 41, has documented her physical transformation on social media after embarking on a health and fitness journey a few years ago. I had a lot of hindsight from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, OK, I’m going to do this health year, I feel like I’m really going to physically transform and change my way. life, she said BBC breakfast. And they were like, why? Why would you want to do this? Because I was making millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person. Wilson, a star of Hollywood hits including Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and the Hustle, has received considerable media attention for her weight loss, but she has also expressed a desire for people to focus on her career rather than her body. Is that what a woman has to do in the world, lose weight to get attention? she said. It’s fascinating, why are people so obsessed with it? Like, with women especially on their look? I know what it is like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because she is not considered traditionally beautiful or anything. It’s crazy trying to adapt to that. It’s just better to be the healthier version. On Instagram, Wilson opened up about her past relationship with food, posting an old photo with tennis star Novak Djokovic last summer and noting that it was taken when she was most unhealthy. She said on Tuesday that while she was still confident in her appearance, adding: I knew deep down that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing weren’t healthy. Now a producer and director with an estimated fortune of $ 22 million, Wilson said she believed it was a defense mechanism that helped her cope with not being a natural performer when she tried. to establish herself as an actress. Wilson isn’t the first celebrity to directly address the public conversation around his appearance. Adele recently said her body has been objectified her entire career. I was body positive then and I’m body positive now, the singer told Oprah, adding that she always focused on her mental health and not weight loss. Wilson also discussed her struggle with fertility, saying the reason she shared her journey online was to help others. I feel for any woman who walks through it, she said.

