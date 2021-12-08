Roman Roy does not know how the chairs work

Kieran Culkin in one of his eccentric signings sits on it Succession.

This article was originally published in September 2018. It has been updated to accommodate many of the original Roman Roy characters from seasons two and three of Succession.

Succession is about to conclude its third season on HBO, and as was the case when this article first appeared and the first season had just ended, the internet is currently inundated with Succession blanket. There are The New YorkerJeremy Strong’s long profile, a close read of the last 30 seconds of Chiantishire, the pursuit of the J. Smith Cameron Sex-Symbol Beat (she deserves it all), a hard-hitting analysis of the Connors Jacket situation, interviews with all the possible actors and an ode to the tragic sadness of Tom Wambsgans. But a very important part of Succession the element in which, as a fan, I am most interested and in which I have invested hasn’t received much follow-up, so it’s time this ailment got fixed.

I am speaking, of course, of the unusual sieges of the Romans.

If you are a Succession viewer, you may have already noticed that Roman, the little boy of the Roy family played by Kieran Culkin, tends to hardly ever sit in a normal way. Over the show’s three seasons, Roman will occasionally sit upright in a chair designed to sit like an ordinary person, but that’s the exception to the rule. More often than not, he sits oddly, sits in a strange place that is not meant to sit, or both. For Roman Roy, the world is simply a collection of quirky seating opportunities, and the result is one of the most creative seating choices on television. To illustrate this and give the Romans the coverage they so deserve, here are 34 of the most notable in a handy list. So sit weirdly, if you can and enjoy it.

Season 1, Episode 5, I Went to the Market.

The first is the aptly named Roman Roys Classic Slouch-n-Slump Sits section. Let’s start with this rather normal seat, but a little soft. Just enough not to be normal.

Season 2, Episode 6, Argestes.

A more dramatic sag, essentially elongated, during a flight. Not too much original, but still uniquely Roman.

Season 2, Episode 9, DC.

Much the exact same case, but instead of being on a plane, it’s while he’s taken hostage and Karl is having a panic attack.

Season 1, Episode 5, I Went to the Market.

Yet another slumped down, with one arm raised and his girlfriend’s legs in her lap.

Season 2, Episode 4, Safe Room.

Another slumped down, but tense.

Season 1, episode 7, Austerlitz.

A fairly normal seat, but slumped forward this time, and another tense.

Season 1, Episode 5, I Went to the Market.

Another collapse, given a healthy dose of weirdness by his sideways glance through the door.

Season 1, Episode 6, Whose Side Are You On?

Tighter sags and sags, but these are extra original as they take place at a very important board meeting.

Season 1, Episode 5, I Went to the Market.

A very slight sluggishness, this time on a terrace, smoking weed. Certainly more original than these other slack, and that also brings us to the next section: Roman Roys Ledge-and-Ledgelike-Surface Sits.

Season 1, Episode 4, Sad Sack Wasp Trap.

It is barely a sit, which qualifies it as eccentric. There are plenty of them throughout the three seasons of Succession, so included this one to represent them all.

Season 1, Episode 1, Celebration.

Similar to the terrace, Roman chooses here to sit on a sort of cabinet or shelf. Cabinets and shelves are not designed for seating.

Season 1, Episode 10, Nobody Ever Misses.

Is it a seat? Is it a stand? Is he a skinny one? It’s an original seat by Roman Roy, that’s what it is.

Season 2, Episode 6, Argestes.

A wacky kitchen island sits while talking to Gerri.

Season 3, Episode 6, What It Takes.

If the only options for sitting in the bathroom are a toilet (very chair-shaped) and a sink (not chair-shaped at all), Roman will choose the latter.

Season 2, Episode 2, Vaulter.

Extra quirky points for Vaulter’s headlines playing on TV behind Roman as he sits here.

Season 3, Episode 3, The Disruption.

It is not a strangely interrupted moment; he stays in that position for a while. Only Roman is sitting like that.

Season 3, Episode 4, Mass in Wartime.

It’s just like the last seat, except instead of a desk, the weird thing Roman is sitting on is invisible. But invisible furniture matters.

Season 2, Episode 4, Safe Room.

This concludes the Roman Roys Ledge-and-Ledgelike-Surface Sits section.

Season 2, Episode 3, Hunt.

Now moved on to the Non-Traditional Seating section of Roman Roys, in which he sits in every possible but normal way on furniture designed for sitting.

Season 3, Episode 8, Chiantishire.

A very common seat in this section is Roman seated on the Tops chairs instead of the part you’re supposed to sit on.

Season 1, Episode 2, Shit Show at the Fuck Factory.

Seriously, he does that a lot.

Season 3, Episode 7, Too Much Birthday.

He loves it.

Season 2, Episode 9, DC.

Technically, that doesn’t matter because Roman is lying down, not seated, but he uses multiple chairs to stretch out and it’s super weird, so it deserves at least a mention.

Season 1, Episode 2, Shit Show at the Fuck Factory.

If there is a couch, Roman will find a weird way to sit on it.

Season 3, Episode 1, Secession.

No sofa is immune to the Romans’ ability to find their original seating position.

Season 1, Episode 2, Shit Show at the Fuck Factory.

Although there is an empty row of hospital waiting room chairs directly behind him, Roman here chooses to sit on the floor in an original way! Which brings us to the next section: Roman Roys Floor-and-Floorlike-Surface Sits.

Season 1, Episode 10, Nobody Ever Misses.

To be fair, Shiv also has a quirky seat here, but it’s not as quirky as Roman sitting like a little boy on the ottoman.

Season 1, Episode 3, Lifeboats.

Here is another case where there are multiple seating options, but Roman is sitting on the floor instead. It’s very original. Oh, and spoiler alert: he jerks off in front of the windows right after that.

Season 2, Episode 7, Return.

This is exactly how a (drooling) puppy would sit in front of daddy.

Season 3, Episode 5, Retired Janitors of Idaho.

Okay, next (and very short) section: Roman Roys Ensemble-Scene Sits. Isn’t that art?

Season 2, Episode 5, Tern Haven.

And that. It’s basically a painting, and the main reason it’s so gorgeous is because of that quirky seat.

Season 1, Episode 1, Celebration.

And now, let’s move on to the final section: the Roman Roys Instant Hall of Fame. These unusual seats transcend categorization; they’re instant classics. This one is from the very first episode ofSuccessionand served as the first clue of the long line of quirky seats to come.

Season 3, Episode 8, Chiantishire.

It’s not quite the strangest Roman siege of all time, but it could go down in history as the most infamous. If you know, you know.