List of the best bars: one bar in London has been named the best in the world





(CNN) We’re sorry, United States. Europe has completely crushed you at the cocktail game. For much of its history, the The 50 best bars in the world list was a battle at the top between New York and London. But for the 2021 edition, announced Tuesday evening at an awards ceremony in the British capital, London holds the first two places while New York has only two bars in the overall top 30. It is also a much more international affair than usual, with 17 countries represented in the top 50, and with 18 new entries distributed in Australia, India, Mexico, Russia, Argentina, Sweden, Spain, in China and the United Arab Emirates. Following a Zoom-based event in 2020, this year’s ceremony was once again held in person at the Roundhouse in London. However, the UK’s new entry rules in response to the Omicron variant meant that overseas visitors faced last-minute PCR testing and self-isolation requirements before attending. London takes the first two places The Connaught Bar: Mayfair’s luxury specialists. The Connaught The Connaught Bar of London has won the crown for the second year in a row, only the third bar to have done so in its 13-year award history. The five-star Connaught Hotel has been a Mayfair institution since it opened as the Prince of Saxe-Coburg Hotel in 1815, and the Cubist-inspired 1920s-style bar, which opened in 2008, was designed by the late David Collins. The Connaught management team, made up of mixology director Agostino Perrone, head mixologist Giorgio Bargiani and bar manager Maura Milia, have perfected their winning formula of high quality drinks and service in an elegant setting. The bar’s specialty is its Martini Cart, where bartenders provide customers with a personalized drinking experience. Alex Kratena’s Tayr + Elementary on Old London Street rose to second after being the best new entry of last year. Also in Mayfair, the Kwant basement bar – run by mixologist Erik Lorincz, who won the American Bar at the Savoy at the top of the List of the best bars in 2017 – was at No.31, having fallen from No.6 last year. A bite of the Big Apple At No. 10 on the list, Katana Kitten, a Japanese-style bar in New York’s West Village, was the top-rated bar in the United States. Tiles of the Dante Underground in Greenwich Village, which held the first place in 2019 , slipped to No.30 on this year’s list. Miami’s La Trova cafe is at # 28 while Attaboy on New York’s Lower East Side was at # 32. Mexico’s Licorera Limantour at number 6 was named the best bar in North America, and the city was also represented by Hanky ​​Panky at number 12, Handshake Speakeasy at number 25 and Baltra Bar at number 38. Buenos Aires has also taken a bite out of the Big Apple’s cocktail domination, with Florera Atlntico climbing to No.5 and retaining the award for best bar in South America, and Presidente taking home the highest climber award winning 29. seats at # 21. Tres Monos, at # 33, was another new entry. Spain at the head of Europe Giacomo Giannotti’s Paradiso is a Mediterranean-style underground bar, entered through the freezer door of a pastrami bar. Paradiso / The 50 best in the world Spain led the way in Europe with four bars on the list, including Barcelona’s Paradiso and Two Schmucks at No.3 and No.11 respectively. Salmon Guru in Madrid was No. 24 and won the Michter’s Art of Hospitality award. Russia also outclassed the United States, with St. Petersburg’s El Copitas at No.8 and Moscow’s Insider Bar at No.13. Hong Kong Coa moved up to 7th and was named Best Bar in Asia, but Singapore was the city with the most entries: six in total, led by Jigger & Pony at 9th. There is even a bar called Manhattan. – at # 15 – as yet another blow to New York’s lost crown. The World’s 50 Best Bar Academy is made up of bar industry experts from around the world. The voting period took place between March 2020 and September 2021. The best bars in the world for 2021 7. Coa (Hong Kong) * Best bar in Asia * 17. Zuma (Dubai) * Best bar in Middle East & Africa * 30. Dante (New York City) For the full list, visit the Top 50 in the World site.

