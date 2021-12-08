Abandonment of waiting Jacobs Entertainment aisles, electric scooters and NV Energy regulations

Jacobs Entertainment would like the city to abandon the lanes in anticipation of its developments in the Neon Line District. Two agenda items originally scheduled for the Reno City Council meeting tomorrow would do just that.

City Manager Doug Thornley withdrew the agenda items Monday night to allow the public to participate in the proposal.

A Neon Line community meeting is scheduled for January 10 to answer questions and provide additional information on Project Jacobs. Thornley said the meeting could not take place earlier due to the city’s deadlines for public meetings.

Lane abandonment occurs when the city cedes maintenance and ownership of lanes to owners of adjacent properties.

Jacobs Entertainment’s land holding companies own or have options to purchase the majority of the block bounded by Ralston and Arlington Avenues and West Second Street and the railroad right-of-way, city staff noted. The abandonment request facilitates the redevelopment of a downtown block. The applicant has applied for an interim map to establish 64 residential condominium units at the corner of Arlington Avenue and West Second Street.

Reno historian Alicia Barber agreed the agenda items should be deleted. She cited the October 27 board meeting in which Jacobs representative Garrett Gordon agreed to hold a public meeting before Jacobs’ plans returned to the board. It was in connection with the outcry over the development agreement that the board approved at the meeting.

Part of Jacobs Entertainment’s Neon Line neighborhood on Ralston Street between 3rd and 4th Streets, under construction in 2019.

After Mr. Gordon agreed to the plan, Councilmember [Naomi] Duerr directly asked City Manager Doug Thornley if it was feasible, and he responded it was, Barber wrote in public comments ahead of tomorrow’s meeting. City Councilor Reese then confirmed the importance of such a public town hall before Jacobs brought further demands to the town council.

Gordon said at this meeting that withdrawals were underway.

We also want to be a good partner with the community with transparency and city halls, he said. I think maybe it’s a good, maybe, a pause button in case that [development agreement] is approved before we get back to you. There is a lot of misinformation out there.

Reese, in response, said those voicing concerns about the Jacobs development agreement have political agendas and are out of touch and want to promote that agenda.

He added, however, that Jacobs Entertainment’s level of engagement with the community is expected to increase due to the concerns expressed.

But in response to Barbers’ written comment this week, Reese hinted that she was misleading people with hidden intentions and misinformation. We live in complex times and we all have a role to play in ensuring that the public has accurate and complete information that is non-discursive, is free from bias or conflict, and is meant to unite rather than divide.

E-scooters on the bridge

Electric scooters could be in the future Renos. The board is due to hear a proposal tomorrow for the Bird company to operate dockless electric scooters in Reno. The company promises geo-fenced checks, including slow zones, no-parking zones, and areas where scooters are not allowed.

A presentation from city staff says scooters are cool. The presentation notes that the partnership could generate $ 81,000 in annual franchise fees if the deal is exclusive to Bird.

The city previously made a similar deal with Lime Bikes that ended after city council and the mayor berated the company for not being a good partner. Lime then dropped off his bikes at a local recycling center.

NV Energy owes the city $ 781,000

Approval for a settlement between the city and NV Energy for nearly $ 800,000 will also be expected. This Is Reno raised concerns two years ago.

At that time, it was reported that poorly coded addresses led NV Energy to owe the city a quarter of a million dollars. The reason: The city’s property annexations created a disconnect between the city and the power company.

An audit found that NV Energy’s franchise fees had not been paid.

The audit review also revealed errors in the process of sharing updated address lists as a result of appendices, a staff report notes. It also resulted in incorrect or missing payments to the City. After reviewing and reviewing the audit, NV Energy proposed a settlement of $ 781,024 to settle the unpaid franchise fees within statutory limits.

Village on Sage Street. Image: Community foundation.

96 accommodation options

Council members are considering a loan of up to $ 500,000 for the purchase of two modular buildings that would provide 96 additional housing units to the Village on Sage Street. The additional accommodation would be added to the 192 individual accommodation already in use in the Village.

City staff report that Village units are still full and that a waiting list is maintained. Affordable housing is for people 18 years of age or older and low-income people who have minimum wage jobs or who have social security or disability income.

Both buildings are a further surplus to the original source of purchase and city staff said they would be able to fit into the existing facility. The purchase of an adjacent parcel of land would also be necessary to allow for the expansion of the facilities.

In a staff report, officials said if approved, the new units would not be self-sufficient and could share existing amenities, administration and security, creating an economy of scale.