Conference: Vital Connections for Creative Aging

PORT TOWNSEND – Connections – with others, with nature – are what Dr Kristoffer Rhoads hopes people will be inspired to make after this Friday’s conference on Creative Aging.

“Cultivating Compassion in the 21st Century” is the theme of this year’s online discussion with seven presenters from all fields. The Centrum of Port Townsend and the Frye Art Museum in Seattle are open from 9 am to 3 pm on Fridays; admission is $ 50 for Centrum donors and $ 65 for non-donors through Centrum.org. For more information, send an email [email protected]

Rhoads, a neuropsychologist in Washington University School of Medicine who leads mindfulness meditation sessions at The Frye, is a keynote speaker alongside neurosurgeon Dr. James Doty.

Doty is the founder of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University, and has dedicated his life to studying the connection between the human heart and brain.

Rhoads said he was eager to chat with Doty about how compassion – for oneself and for others – can be an antidote to current divisions in society.

“People are so isolated right now,” Rhoads said, “and it’s wearing us out in different ways.”

The Creative Aging conference will explore how to deal with stress and how to connect with the world, he added.

“Of all the conferences I go to, this is always one of my favorites, just because it’s so diverse. It would be hard not to get something great out of it, ”said Rhoads.

At the same time, he realizes that the event means more screen time, and people need to be wise about it.

“But it has a pretty good return on investment,” he said, adding that he marveled at the amount of heart conference organizer Mary Jane Knecht poured into the event.

After Doty and Rhoads’ keynote speech, the speakers at the Creative Aging conference are:

• National Geographic photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales, who will share her “Living Lullabies” project of photos and audio clips from around the world.

• Author, singer and songwriter Michelle Zauner and food writer Sara Dickerman, who will discuss the links between food, cooking and memory.

• Journalist Lynda V. Mapes, who will explore how older female killer whales help young mothers learn to care for their young, babysit and share their catch, in her talk titled “The Grandma Effect “.

• Jay Julius, a fisherman, former president of the Lummi Nation and founder of the non-profit organization Se’Si’Le, who will discuss the Far from Xeching, sacred obligation to the Salish Sea.

Knecht, for his part, expressed his joy to these presenters: people from different disciplines and life experiences coming together around a common theme.

“This year’s conference is really about the connection between understanding and compassion,” she said.

“I hope people will realize our common humanity and how we take care of ourselves, others and the natural world.”

To learn more about the speakers and Frye’s range of programs, visit fryemuseum.org. Rhoads’ next online mindfulness meditation, available for free this Wednesday, can be accessed via https://fryemuseum.org/calendar/event/5059/.

