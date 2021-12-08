Jessica Chastain defends ‘Estate’ actor Jeremy Strong on ‘one-sided’ profile that pissed off Twitter

Over the weekend, “Succession” co-star Jeremy Strong was the subject of a long and revealing New York profile that deepened his biography and career … and also elicited some incredibly intense reactions and very divided on the part of Strong’s fans and friends.

For example, her friend Jessica Chastain, who said this:

I have known Jeremy Strong for 20 years and have worked with him on 2 films. She is a lovely person. Very inspiring and passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one-sided. Don’t believe everything you read people. Snark is selling, but maybe it’s time we got beyond that. – Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 8, 2021

A large number of readers have proclaimed it proof that Strong is a genius who will soon be recognized (full disclosure: we believe these people are right). Others thought it was essentially a real-world version of Kendall Roy, the storm-damaged tryhard outage that he plays on the famous HBO show. Still others said the profile was a hit track, and some even saw it as a personal, classy attack on Strong by the author. And a lot of people left thinking he was a big jerk.

As we said, the discussion was … intense.

Written by Michael Schulman, “On “Succession”, Jeremy Strong doesn’t understand the jokeTakes readers on Strong’s approach to acting as he walks through his 20 years as an actor. Along the way, readers gain insight into his personal and professional life, as well as absolutely delightful – and sometimes wacky – quotes from several people he’s worked with.

The article, in essence, portrays him as a dedicated and extremely serious actor whose insistent seriousness is part of why his performance is so widely acclaimed. But the ironic tone also prompts the reader to find his personality funny. For example, when told that many people consider ‘Succession’ to be a comedy, Strong tells Schulman, “In the sense that, like, Chekhov is a comedy?”

Immediately after that, we learn from executive producer Adam McKay, which is exactly why we picked Jeremy in this role. Because he doesn’t play it like a comedy. He plays like he’s Hamlet.

The article also includes this gem from “Succession” star Brian Cox: The result Jeremy gets is always pretty great… I just worry what gets done. I worry about the crises he is going through to prepare.

The article also alludes – although it does not provide real-life examples – the possibility that Strong may be “difficult” to work with, and there are also parts that imply hypocrisy and freeloading, again. without any evidence or criticism named. But overall, this is just a deep dive into Strong’s approach to acting and his intense personality. But you came here for the feedback, not the post, which you can read for yourself at the link above.

As for these reactions, we’ll leave it to you to determine for yourself what they mean, but author Anne Helen Peterson has a very compelling argument that they show just how inconsistent and shallow profile articles have become. .

The answer to Jeremy Strong’s profile is that the evidence is only the latest evidence of the overall banality of the contemporary celebrity profile. A prick profile like this was MUCH more common, even ten years ago – Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) December 7, 2021

“Fandoms are so used to consuming totally mundane drugs – that anything that looks like a scandal or an insight is, well, electrifying,” she continued.

