Closing arguments for the trial of actor Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity.

The jury is then expected to begin deliberating on whether Smollett is guilty of six counts of a minor felony for lying to the Chicago Police Department about the January 2019 attack.

Taking the witness stand earlier this week, Smollett has repeatedly denied that the attack was a forgery, telling a prosecutor “that there was no hoax on my part” and that two brothers who testified against him are “liars”.

Smollett called the testimony of the Osundairo brothers that he paid them $ 3,500 to carry out the fake attack “100% false”, and described how he was the victim of a hate crime while walking around his neighborhood. early January 29, 2019. He also testified that a check for $ 3,500 he wrote for Abimbola Osundairo was for meal and workout plans because he was trying to tone himself up for an upcoming music video. .

During cross-examination by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, Smollett said on Tuesday that a few days before the alleged attack, he picked up Osundairo in his car for training and Osundairo’s brother, Olabingo, had come. Smollett denied the brothers’ testimony that they had surrounded the area where the alleged attack occurred three times as a “run” for the fake assault. He said it was not unusual for him to go around in circles and that he canceled the plan to train because he didn’t want to train with Olabingo Osundairo, whom he didn’t have guest.

Smollett was calm for hours of testimony with his defense attorney on Monday, but appeared to get irritated during his interactions with Webb on Tuesday, at one point telling the veteran prosecutor he did not understand the media application social Instagram.

Cross-examination of Webb also revealed some inconsistencies in Smollett’s testimony, including whether he sent private messages to confirm the timing of the alleged attack and whether his attackers were white, as they were told. the police.

When Webb asked Smollett if he had private Instagram messages to Abimbola Osundairo on the night of the alleged attack regarding the timing of the fake attack, Smollett replied: “There had been no fake attack” and denied sending the messages. After Webb showed Smollett four messages that Smollett sent to Osundairo that night, Smollett told Webb, “If you say so, sir.”

In the last message sent at 12:41 am, around 90 minutes before the alleged attack, Smollett told Osundairo that he had finally returned home from the airport. Smollett testified that he was sending the messages to set up a workout, not a mock attack.

On Monday, Smollett said he was on his way home from buying a sandwich around 2 a.m. when someone shouted out a racist and homophobic remark referring to the “Empire” TV show. The person also shouted something about “MAGA country”, an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again”. The slogan had also been scrawled on a hate mail which included a drawing of a snowman hanging by a noose that Smollett had received on the “Empire” set, he said.

Smollett said when he turned to face the person, a man hit him on the head and he fell to the ground, where he said another man kicked him before that the attackers did not flee. Smollett said he noticed a rope, like a noose, around his neck after the attack. When he got home, a friend called the Chicago police, which Smollett said he wouldn’t do because as a black man he doesn’t trust the police.

Asked by Webb if he meant the brothers were his attackers, Smollett replied, “No, I don’t know. There’s no way for me to know.” Webb then asked if Smollett recognized Abimbola Osundairo’s voice passing through Bola during the incident.

“At that point, I’m not going to stop and say, ‘Hey, Bola, is that you? “” said Smollett.

The brothers testified last week that the fake attack was Smollett’s idea, and that he gave them $ 100 to buy supplies, including a rope to tie a noose around his neck, and asked them to shout racial and homosexual slurs and “MAGA”.

Smollett said of the Osundairo brothers: “They are liars.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack, one count for each time he reported to three officers different. The Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service.

