What are the best bars in the world? New York, London, Singapore

The Connaught Bar in London is once again the best bar in the world. This is indicated by the annual ranking “The 50 best bars in the world” by William Reed Business Media, a British company which also publishes the list of the “50 best restaurants in the world”. After a low-key online ceremony in 2020, this year’s results were announced at a live event in London yesterday. This is the second consecutive victory for Connaught Bar, which has been among the top five bars on the list since 2016. The 50 Best organization started publishing its annual bar ranking in 2008. Since then, only two countries can claim to have the “best bar” in the world, the UK and the US. This year, the streak remains intact.

Connaught Bar is located inside the five star The Connaught hotel in Mayfair, London. Run by Italians Agostino Perrone and Giorgio Bargiani, the bar serves classic drinks alongside its own creations, such as the “Mulata Daisy” which combines rum and sweet liqueur with crème de cacao, lime juice, sugar and fennel seeds. . “The Connaught Bar remains classic and traditional in its main features, as we always work to push the boundaries of creativity and surprise our customers with sophisticated and elegant innovations,” said Perrone. The menu changes every year, which keeps the bar from “going out of fashion,” he said.

A cocktail at the Connaught Bar. Britta Jaschinski | The Connaught Bar | 50 best bars

In 13 years, only three bars Milk and Honey, Artesian and now Connaught Bar have more than once topped the list of “best bars” in the world. They are all in London. Former bar winners can compete for the top spot year after year, unlike the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, which prevents winners from competing in subsequent years. “We haven’t seen the bar business win over the years,” said Mark Sansom, content editor for 50 Best. “We did not see the need to bring [the rule] in the bars.”

This year’s ranking includes bars from 17 countries, with 18 new entries on the list. 1. Connaught Bar, London

2. Tayer + Elementary, London

3. Paradiso, Barcelona

4. The clumsy, Athens

5. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires

6. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico

7. Coa, Hong Kong

8. El Copitas, Saint Petersburg

9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

10. Katana kitten, New York

11. Two Schmucks, Barcelona

12. Hanky ​​Panky, Mexico *

13. Insider Bar, Moscow *

14. Baba Au Rum, Athens

15. Manhattan, Singapore

16. Atlas, Singapore

17. Zuma, Dubai

18. The SG Club, Tokyo

19. Drinking Kong, Rome

20. 1930, Milan

21. President, Buenos Aires

22. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

23. Catina OK !, Sydney

24.Salmon Guru, Madrid

25. Speakeasy handshake, Mexico *

26. No Sleep Club, Singapore *

27. Camparino In Galleria, Milan *

28. Café La Trova, Florida *

29. Petite Porte Rouge, Paris

30. Dante, New York

31. Kwant, London

32. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

33. Three monkeys, Buenos Aires *

34. Attaboy, New York

35. Lucy’s flower shop, Stockholm

36. MO Bar, Singapore *

37. Sips, Barcelona *

38. Baltra Bar, Mexico *

39. Sober Company, Shanghai

40. Tjoget, Stockholm

41. Epic, Shanghai *

42. Charles H, Seoul

43. Tippling Club, Singapore

44. Above the painting, Melbourne

45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai *

46. ​​Ré, Sydney *

47. Sidecar, New Delhi *

48. Union Trading Company, Shanghai *

49. Dark Side, Hong Kong *

50. Quinaire, Hong Kong

* New to the list. Asia and Europe tied for most bars named in the list 16 each. Singapore topped the Asia rankings with six bars, while Hong Kong and Shanghai both housed three. The New Delhi Sidecar is India’s first appearance on the list since 2010.

Singapore topped the bar chart in Asia, with Manhattan placing 15th on this year’s list. Manhattan | 50 best bars

In Europe, London bars took three places on the list, including the prestigious No.1 and 2. Barcelona added three and Milan two more to the continent’s total. Eight bars in North America were on the list. New York City, home to previous No.1 winners The Dead Rabbit and Dante, clung to the top 10 with Katana Kitten, a Japanese-style bar that took tenth place. Dante, who was No.1 in 2019 and No.2 in 2020, has slipped to 30th place this year. For the first time, Mexico City did better than New York. Four of its bars were on the list, Licorera Limantour taking sixth place. Three South American bars, all located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, were in the top 50, with Floreria Atlantico in fifth place. Australia put four bars on the list three in Sydney, one in Melbourne and the other two in the Middle East, both in Dubai.

How is the “best” decided?

The list is a compilation of the votes cast by some 600 industry “experts”, according to the 50 Best organization. “They’re selected from about a third of bartenders and bar owners; about a third of journalists, drink writers and educators; and about a third of cocktail lovers,” Sansom said. Each voter chooses the seven best bars they have been to in the past 18 months. Bar owners and employees cannot name their own bars. Any bar in the world, from a luxury hotel bar to a pub, can be selected.

Mezcal, served here in Mexico City’s Licorera Limantour, is expected to be a trending drink in 2022. Licorera Limantour | 50 best bars

There are no set criteria and voters can weigh whatever factors they want, Sansom said. “Obviously, the right drinks are probably the most important thing,” he said. “But I think what voters would consider, and certainly what I consider when I go to a bar, is how I feel… as soon as I walk in.” Until 2020, voters had to choose at least two bars outside their home country. The 50 Best organization has dropped this requirement due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic.

Bars that really took care of their community and those around them were rewarded. Marc Sansom Content Editor, Top 50 Bars

Instead, voters were also asked to consider how bars handled the pandemic. “Bars that really took care of their community and the people around them (…) were rewarded,” Sansom said.

Cocktail trends

The media and TV shows influence the popularity of certain types of cocktails, said Sansom, who recounted some of the major cocktail trends over the past three decades.

“Right now we’re seeing a lot of different styles of vermouth being introduced,” Sansom said, referring to the fortified wine infused with herbs and spices. “And I think Mexican mezcal really has its time.” Bargiani, Connaught Bar’s chief mixologist, largely agreed. “The rise in popularity of agave spirits, the rebirth of gin and vodka as well as the return of vermouth, fortified wines and herbal liqueurs have accompanied the evolution of the contemporary bartender”, a-t- he declares.

A negroni from Dante, a 106-year-old bar in New York City. Steve Freihon | Dante | 50 best bars