Watch: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra collaborate to create the abaya sari

Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi with Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra

Image Credit: Provided

In the finale of its UAE 50th anniversary celebrations, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways released the third and final video in its Hosting the World campaign, celebrating the country’s fashion scene. The series brings together experts from the fields of Formula 1 racing, music and fashion from the UAE and the international arena for special collaborations, including a creative partnership between Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra and the Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi. In this collaboration, Etihad commissioned Al Falasi to host such a project specializing in modest clothing inspired by his travels and life experiences. Malhotra, who is the top designer choice for Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, visited Al Falasis design studio in the United Arab Emirates to collaborate on a fashion piece, the abaya sari. . The duo created a fusion garment that marries the traditional Emirati abaya with the Indian saree with an Etihads cabin crew member becoming their muse. Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi with Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra

Image Credit: Provided

I have always loved designing a sari. Over the years I have built several styles of the six yard staple which is my absolute favorite. When Etihad Airways asked me to create an abaya sari, to mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary, I knew they would meet at the crossroads of elegance and modesty, which would make it an effortless sartorial creation, chic, versatile and one of a kind. I also decided to give it a pop of color to add to the look, Malhotra said in a statement. It was fun creating this with Hessa Al Falasi, and I thank Etihad Airways for inviting me and I want to congratulate the UAE on its 50th anniversary, a country that I admire for its vision, cultural heritage and beautiful people, he added. We challenged ourselves to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee in a way that not only recognizes the country’s past and heritage, but also recognizes the incredible achievements that are the foundation for the future. The UAE’s creative scene is booming and at Etihad we are proud to recognize and honor it through this unique series of collaborations. Flying to Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most renowned fashion designers, to work with talented Hessa Al Falasi from the United Arab Emirates was a highlight of the campaign, said Amina Taher, vice president of the brand, marketing and sponsorships, Etihad Airways in a statement.

