Actress Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED in Rs-200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appears before the Directorate of Enforcement in a money laundering case. (File photo)

Two days after being summoned by the Directorate of Execution, actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the investigative agency for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation against alleged crook Sukesh Chandrashekhar and d ‘others.

Jacqueline Fernandez is under investigation by ED in Rs-200 crore extortion case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

On Sunday, Jacqueline has been briefly detained by immigration authorities at Mumbai International Airport since leave the country, on the basis of a surveillance circular issued against him by the ED.

WHY JACQUELINE IS INTERVIEWED

In a recent indictment against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the CEO mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez’s involvement with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

India Today exclusively learned that Sukesh sent gifts worth over 10 crore rupees to the actor while in prison.

Sources said Sukesh also booked a chartered flight for Jacqueline from Mumbai to Chennai while on bail.

ED also suspects that a huge sum of money, which Sukesh extorted from a businessman’s wife, was diverted to Jacqueline Fernandez.

However, Jacqueline maintained that she was a victim and extended her cooperation with investigators.

WHO IS SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is said to have extorted 200 crore rupees from the wife of a businessman while he was held in Tihar prison.

The scammer used software to make fraudulent calls to the victim claiming to be a senior government official and extorted millions of rupees in a year, promising he would help with the lawsuits against her husband.

Jacqueline and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi were also mentioned in the ED charge.