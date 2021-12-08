Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After 25 years, Venkatesh returns to Bollywood with Salman Khan for Sajid Nadiadwalas then
After collaborating on Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set for their next film, an action comedy movie directed by Farhad Samji. The film is gearing up to hit the floors early next year and is currently in the casting phase. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off a casting stunt for his big-budget artist.
According to a source, the long-awaited action comedy will mark Venkatesh’s return to the Hindi film industry after 25 years. “Yes, Venkatesh will be a part of that film and he’s all set to return to Bollywood after a long time. He will play a side role alongside Salman Khan and all stakeholders are delighted to see the two giants sharing the space of the film. ‘screen for the first time,’ a source close to the development revealed, adding that the scenes featuring Venky and Salman will be among the highlights of this still-untitled action comedy.
The film features Pooja Hegde as a female counterpart alongside Salman. “That’s not all, Sajid and Salman are looking to recruit a big name from Southern industry to join Venkatesh’s romantic interest,” the source added. All of this director Farhad Samji will be a mix of industry players from the North and the South.
Recently, Salman Khan at an event in Hyderabad confirmed that he was teaming up with Venkatesh on a feature film. This came as a surprise to the local Telugu and Hindi media. Now, we can confirm that the film in question is indeed this action comedy whose final title will soon be locked. The film will be shot throughout the first half of next year in multiple locations across India, and preparation work is already in full swing. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.
Read also | After 32 years, Salman Khan prepares for the first biopic of his career with the next one from Rajkumar Gupta
