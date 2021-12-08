



Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage stars in Cyrano “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage stars in the musical drama “Cyrano”, a new film adaptation of classic French history, which premiered in the UK on Tuesday. Adapted from a theatrical production written by his wife Erica Schmidt, Dinklage reprise his 2018 role of the swordsman with a knack for words, who struggles to declare his feelings to the woman he loves because of her looks. perceived as unattractive. The film is the latest remake of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac”, in which the main character helps newcomer Christian write love letters to Roxanne, the object of the affection of the two. men. One big change Schmidt made to the original piece was getting rid of Cyrano’s big nose, which she said was her first entry into the room. “I just thought to myself, what if he never said what he physically feels as being unkind to himself? What if it was just in what the audience imagined?” Schmidt said. Dinklage said the change was one of the many things that initially drew him to the role. “A lot of the story is about a guy who’s insecure about himself because of the nose. And when you take the nose off it makes him a bit more universal in terms of everyone can kinda identify yourself, ”he said. “I felt it was really important to tell a story about human relationships in a world where we seem more and more disconnected,” said director Joe Wright. “And then the pandemic happened, and we were even more disconnected. So I thought the time was definitely right to tell this story.” Wright is known for films such as “Pride & Prejudice” and “Atonement”. “Hillbilly Elegy” actor Haley Bennett plays Roxanne while “The Trial of the Chicago 7” actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Christian. (Reuter)

