What is the 1MDB scandal?
Since 2015, the company has been the subject of one of the largest corruption investigations in the world in several jurisdictions, including the United States, Malaysia and Indonesia.
A report of The Wall Street Journal in July 2015, alleged that nearly $ 700 million ($ 980 billion) of 1MDB money had been funneled into Najib’s personal bank accounts. Najib denied the allegations and sacked the prosecutor general who was investigating him.
The U.S. government estimates that more than $ 4.5 billion ($ 6.3 billion) has been stolen from the fund and embezzled by accounts in the United States, Singapore and Switzerland.
As of August 2021, approximately $ 1.2 billion of 1MDB funds spent under US jurisdiction had been returned to Malaysia.
What was the money spent on?
Najib is said to have used the funds to pay politicians, cover his credit card bills and guarantee his wife Rosmah Mansor lavish shopping habits.
Six properties linked to Najib and Rosmah were raided by police in what has been billed as the largest seizure in Malaysian history, recovering goods worth between $ 223 million and $ 273 million. Goods seized as evidence included 284 boxes of designer handbags, 72 suitcases filled with approximately $ 28 million in cash in multiple currencies, and 12,000 jewelry (including 14 tiaras).
Rosmah is currently challenging 12 money laundering charges involving more than 7 million ringgit ($ 2 million) and five counts of tax evasion.
What is the The wolf of Wall Street link?
Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, did not have an official position at 1MDB, but as a consultant he is accused of using the fund to finance Martin’s film. Scorsese. The wolf of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, based on the true story of a top-flight stockbroker brought to nothing by corruption.
Film production company Red Granite, which was co-founded by Najibs’ stepson Riza Aziz, agreed in 2018 to repay the US government $ 60 million after the scandal was exposed, while maintaining that the accusations were false.
Red Granite became a Hollywood actor after spending $ 100 million to help Scorsese make the film. The company also bought DiCaprio the Oscar for Best Actor won by Marlon Brando for At the water’s edge estimated at US $ 600,000 and works by Pablo Picasso, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Diane Arbus. The star has since turned over the statue and artwork to authorities.
In addition to investing in other films, such as Dumb and Dumber at, Jho Low is accused of spending billions on his opulent lifestyle, including the mansions of Beverley Hills, an apartment in Manhattan that once belonged to Beyonce and Jay Z, a $ 35 million jet, a yacht $ 260 million and $ 8 million in diamonds for Australian model Miranda Kerr.
In 2019, in an agreement with US prosecutors, he agreed to stop challenging the 2016 seizure of assets valued between $ 650 million and $ 900 million.
Jho Low is currently an indicted international fugitive in Malaysia and the United States, believed to be living in Macau, China. His lawyers periodically post protests of his innocence on jho-low.com.
What is happening now?
Najib’s legal team told the court they would appeal the verdict to Federal Court. He received a suspension of his sentence on Wednesday, on the same bail conditions of 2 million ringgit as before.
Najib is expected to attempt to become prime minister again if his appeal is successful and he manages to beat the 35 other charges he faces.
Wednesday’s conclusion would end those ambitions in most countries, but Najib is nothing but stubborn, and his party still enjoys huge support, winning 75 percent of the seats in the last election.
– With PA
