A Sneak Peek at Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Destination Wedding in Rajasthan

The wedding festivities of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will take place from December 7 to 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in the district of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

While the guest list includes other celebrities like filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari, it was the wedding venue that sparked a lot of fascination.

Originally home to a Rajasthani royal family, the 14th century fort in Rajasthan’s famous Tiger Quarter at Ranthambore has been “significantly” transformed into a luxury hotel.

The wedding ceremonies will begin from Tuesday at a fort, which has been converted into a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur.

The original Barwara Fort was built in the 14th century, and this restoration of 700-year-old forts took over a decade, incorporating two palaces and as many temples into the fortified fort. Now converted into a hotel, it has 48 one-bedroom suites designed in a contemporary Rajasthani style. Interestingly, this palace’s cheapest costume costs over 75K per night on weekdays. The most exclusive costume costs in the hotel costs more 5.3 lakh per night.

Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan is a three-hour drive from Jaipur and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

There are 48 suites ranging from 753 square feet (70 square meters) to 3,014 square feet (280 square meters). The east wing overlooks the countryside and the west wing offers views of Barwara village and beyond, with each accommodation designed in a contemporary Rajasthani style.

Sawai Madhopur District Collector Rajendra Kishan said on Friday that a meeting of district administration officials was held to discuss public order arrangements for four days at the celebrity’s wedding.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan also said instructions have been given for all guests to receive both doses of the vaccination.

“According to our information, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. The RT PCR test is mandatory for those who have not taken doses of the vaccine,” he said.

