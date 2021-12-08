Adarsh ​​Gourav shares a compelling article on working in Hollywood: Can drink water straight from the tap, maza aa gaya | Bollywood

Adarsh ​​Gourav, who will be seen in Scott Z Burns’ Extrapolations on Climate Change series, shared his experience working in a Hollywood production. In a lighter moment, the The White Tiger actor said he finds it intriguing that one can drink straight tap water in the United States, unlike in India.

Adarsh ​​was asked about the cultural difference between Hollywood and Bollywood by his colleague Sidharth Malhotra during a panel discussion when he said: The filming process is very similar.

Adarsh ​​was talking about a recent episode of Film Companions Actors Adda when Vicky Kaushal interrupted him and jokingly asked if the crew members on Hollywood sets reacted this way: Sun jara hai, sun jara hai, shooting karo (Sunset ends filming).

Adarsh ​​added: Pani toh wahaan pe nal se pi sakte hai seedha. Maza aa gaya mujhe woh. Actually, hua simple saath, principal apne kamre mein pahuncha aur maine kahaan boot hi nahi rakkhi inhone matlab. Aisi badtameezi. Kam se kam bottle toh rakh dete. Main bola sir, hi nahi hai bottle. Bola nal se pi sakte ho. Yeah sahi hai. (You can directly drink tap water. It was fun for me. It actually happened. I reached my room and thought there was no water? This is bad service. I should have given us bottles at least. I called and said there’s no bottle. I was told you can drink from the tap).

Adarsh’s words left everyone divided. The discussion was also attended by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu and Sanya Malhotra.

Earlier in the conversation, Vicky visibly choked on her coffee when she learned that Adarsh ​​was ready to play with Meryl Streep. Extrapolations also stars David Schwimmer, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan.

Adarsh ​​Gourav is best known for starring in the Netflix movie The White Tiger, his role earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor. Adarsh ​​has also starred in films such as My Name Is Khan and Mom. He has also been featured on web shows such as Leila and Hostel Daze. His next Bollywood project will be Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.