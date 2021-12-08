Closing arguments for the trial of actor Jussie Smollett





CHICAGO (AP) Final arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago to advertise.

The jury is then expected to begin deliberating on whether Smollett is guilty of six counts of a minor felony for lying to the Chicago Police Department about the January 2019 attack.

Taking the witness stand earlier this week, Smollett has repeatedly denied that the attack was a forgery, telling a prosecutor that there had been no hoax on my part and that two brothers who testified against to him are liars.

Smollett called on the Osundairo brothers to testify that he paid them $ 3,500 to carry out the 100% bogus fake attack, and described how he was the victim of a hate crime while walking around his neighborhood early on January 29, 2019. He also said that a The $ 3,500 check he wrote for Abimbola Osundairo was for meal and workout plans because he was trying to tone himself up for an upcoming clip. During cross-examination by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, Smollett said on Tuesday that a few days before the alleged attack, he picked up Osundairo in his car for training and Osundairos’ brother, Olabingo, had come. Smollett denied the brothers’ testimony that they surrounded the area where the alleged attack occurred on three occasions as a run for the fake assault. He said it was not unusual for him to go around in circles and that he canceled the plan to train because he didn’t want to train with Olabingo Osundairo, whom he didn’t have invited with him. Smollett was calm for hours of testimony with his defense attorney on Monday, but appeared to get irritated during his interactions with Webb on Tuesday, at one point telling the veteran prosecutor he did not understand the media application social Instagram. Cross-examination of Webbs also revealed some inconsistencies in Smolletts’ testimony, including whether he sent private messages to confirm the timing of the alleged attack and whether his attackers were white, as they were told. the police. When Webb asked Smollett if he had private Instagram messages to Abimbola Osundairo on the night of the alleged attack regarding the timing of the fake attack, Smollett replied that there had been no fake attack and denied sending the messages. After Webb showed Smollett four messages that Smollett sent to Osundairo that night, Smollett told Webb: If you say so, sir. In the last message sent at 12:41 am, around 90 minutes before the alleged attack, Smollett told Osundairo that he had finally returned home from the airport. Smollett testified that he was sending the messages to set up a workout, not a mock attack. On Monday, Smollett said he was returning home after buying a sandwich around 2 a.m. when someone shouted out a racist and homophobic remark referring to the Empire TV show. The person also shouted something about MAGA country, an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trumps’ slogan, Make America Great Again. The slogan was also scrawled on a hate mail that included a drawing of a snowman hanging by a noose that Smollett received on the Empire set, he said. Smollett said when he turned to face the person, a man hit him on the head and he fell to the ground, where he said another man kicked him before that the attackers did not flee. Smollett said he noticed a rope, like a noose, around his neck after the attack. When he got home, a friend called the Chicago police, which Smollett said he wouldn’t do because as a black man he doesn’t trust the police. Asked by Webb if he meant the brothers were his attackers, Smollett replied: No, I don’t know. There is no way for me to find out. Webb then asked if Smollett recognized Abimbola Osundairo’s voice passing through Bola during the incident. At that point, I’m not going to stop and say, Hey Bola, is that you? Smollett testified. The brothers testified last week that the mock attack was Smolletts’ idea, and that he gave them $ 100 to buy supplies, including a rope to tie a noose around his neck, and asked them to shout racial and homosexual slurs and MAGA. Smollett said of the Osundairo brothers: They are liars. Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack, one count for each time he reported to three officers different. The Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service. ___ Discover the full coverage of access points in the Jussie Smollett case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Closing-arguments-set-in-actor-Jussie-Smollett-s-16683827.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos