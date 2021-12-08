Former Shiprock Office of Indian Affairs hospital destroyed by fire





SHIPROCK A fire that broke out on the night of December 6 destroyed an unoccupied building belonging to the Bureau of Indian Affairs here. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m., according to Navajo Nation Fire Department firefighter Derrick Woody. Woody said he was the first to arrive at the scene, followed by firefighters from department stations in Shiprock, Ojo Amarillo and Newcomb as well as San Juan County Fire & Rescue. Flames were visible at the main entrance to the one-story building with a basement, but the blaze escalated as air entered the building, Woody explained. The structure is a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said. San Juan County Fire and Rescue Services provided personnel and supplies and were dispatched around 10 p.m., according to county spokesman Devin Neeley. Firefighters from the Tribe Fire Department were still on the scene on the morning of December 7 to extinguish hot spots and clean up. Throughout the morning, community members walked past the burnt down structure, some stopping to take photos. Several residents said the building was a former hospital operated by the BIA. When the Daily Times visited the building in July, a sign posted at the main entrance read “Shiprock Agency Office”. This is not the only time that fires have destroyed or severely damaged buildings belonging to the BIA in this area known as the Shiprock Administrative Reserve located near the intersection of US highways 64 and 491. The property is 37.8 acres and has been developed by the BIA since 1903, according to Daily Times records. Navajo Nation Council delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, who represents the Shiprock Chapter, sponsored a bill this yearwho called for support for federal funds to demolish dilapidated buildings in the area. The Naa’bik’yti ‘Committee adopted the law on August 12. According to the bill, the BIA had built a hospital, school, administrative facilities, offices, service buildings, warehouses and residential quarters at the site. The agency has assumed legal responsibility over the years to rehabilitate part of the land and demolish some structures, according to the bill. Shiprock Chapter wants to use the property for economic development. The plans include the construction of a hotel and a reception center. The structure fire is the latest to occur in the community. Last week, a forest fire along the San Juan River near the water treatment plant burned 34 acres. Following:New Navajo Police Chief Daryl Noon keen to continue improving service Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for the Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at [email protected]. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Daily Times.

