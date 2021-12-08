Jussie Smollett trial: Closing arguments should begin over suspected hoax attack





The criminal trial began last week when prosecutors told the jury that Smollett, who is black and gay, had asked two acquaintances – the Bola brothers and Ola Osundairo – to carry out a bogus anti-gay and racist attack during a frosty night in Chicago. near the Smollett building.

Five police investigators and the Osundairo brothers testified for the prosecution last week. The brothers said Smollett directed and paid them to organize the attack in an attempt to gain media attention. They testified that they tampered with him, poured bleach on him, tied a noose around his neck, and used racist and homophobic slurs – because he told them.

“Who was responsible for this thing?” Asked Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

“Jussie was,” Bola Osundairo told the jury. Defense lawyers also called seven witnesses to testify, highlighted by Smollett himself. For eight hours Monday and Tuesday, he exposed his version of the incident, questioned the brothers’ true motives and explained his distrust of the police. “Have you ever planned a hoax?” His lawyer asked. “Never in my life,” said Smollett. On cross-examination, however, prosecutors contrasted his testimony with that of the brothers in an attempt to underestimate his story. After the pleadings Wednesday morning, the jury will be instructed on the law and then sent to deliberate. The long road to trial The trial is the culmination of a case that began when Smollett told police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in January 2019. Two men allegedly attacked him, called him n -word, would have put a noose around his neck, would have poured bleach. on him and exclaimed: “This is MAGA country”, according to the police. Celebrities, politicians and advocacy groups rallied around the actor, and police devoted significant resources to resolving the case and locating the suspects. But after interviewing the Osundairo brothers – who knew Smollett from the “Empire” show – and found other evidence, authorities instead determined that Smollett paid them $ 3,500 to organize the hate crime so he could get publicity and a boost in his career. Smollett has repeatedly denied the allegations and his lawyers said he paid the brothers to be his trainers. Smollett was originally charged with 16 counts of the disorderly conduct misdemeanor in March 2019. However, Cook County State Attorney’s Office Kim Foxx dropped all charges weeks later, saying he had did community service, lost his deposit of $ 10,000 and posed no danger to the community. He also had no previous felony convictions. Months after the charges were dropped, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to review the case and investigate whether Smollett was receiving preferential treatment from the state attorney’s office. A grand jury indicted Smollett with new charges in February 2020. The incident effectively ended Smollett’s acting career. His character was written off from “Empire,” which ended in 2020, and although he has since directed and produced a film , it no longer reappeared on the screen. Smollett still faces a civil lawsuit from the city demanding reimbursement of the costs of investigating his reported attack. He filed a counter-suit in November 2019 which was ultimately dismissed.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez and Bill Kirkos reported from Chicago, Eric Levenson and Steve Almasy wrote and reported from Atlanta. Jason Hanna and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/08/us/jussie-smollett-closings/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos