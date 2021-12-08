Our next book club pick is every day the river changes

“],” renderIntial “: true,” wordCount “: 350}”>

As the year draws to a close and we begin to dream of the trips to be taken in 2022 and beyond, now is the perfect time to snuggle up by the fireside with a captivating travel book. In this spirit, Outside the editors have picked a choice of december / january book club that is sure to satisfy your proxy travel urge: read well Every day the river changes, an account of the four weeks that writer Jordan Salama spent traveling the legendary Magdalena River in Colombia.

Salama is a beginning author who started writing Every day the river changes like his main thesis at Princeton, but you’d hardly know it from this clever and closely observed book, which reads like the work of a seasoned travel writer. At the beginning of the books, Salama says he was fascinated by Colombia’s most important river as a student: to understand the river is to understand the country, the locals tell him. He comes to appreciate the truth of this statement as he travels from the Magdalenas Spring, near the village of Quinchana in the Andes, to its mouth in the coastal town of Barranquilla (a former home of Gabriel Garca Mrquez, a distinct influence of Salamas). Throughout his journey, he learns about rivers that were once a trade hub, its decline during Colombia’s 50-year armed conflict, and the environmental threats it faces today. But most of the time, Salama spends his time getting to know the ordinary people who inhabit the shores of the Magdalenas, from the turtle protector to the canoe maker to the manager of a historic hotel. At a time when many of us have lived almost two years of relative social isolation, Salama offers a valuable reminder of the power of travel to foster human relationships.

Today published a review of Every day the river changes by cultural columnist Erin Berger, who describes it as a thoughtful book that impresses with its rich history, evocative descriptions and compelling stories of people living along the river. Over the next two months, have a good discussion of the book in our Facebook group, or also ask questions for a future interview with Salama. (The interview will be available exclusively to Outside + members, but our Facebook group is free for everyone.) If you’re not on Facebook, you can always drop us a note at [email protected]

