Tails Voice Actor announced for Sonic the Hedgehog sequel





Voice actor Colleen OShaughnessey has confirmed she will play Miles Tails Prower in the upcoming sequel to the Sonic the hedgehog movie. RELATED: Lee Majdoub Confirms Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Return Via Coffee Art OShaughnessey announced on Twitter that she will be doing the vocals and can’t wait for fans to see how the character will look in the film. Fans got a little tease at Tails at the end of the first movie when he comes through a ring portal looking for his best friend. Best known for her role as Sora Takenouchi in the Digimon anime, OShaughnessey voiced Tails in the Sonic the hedgehog franchise since 2014 and was also the voice actor on the brief cameo Tails in the first film. Take my old pal Tails on another adventure. Glad to announce that I am the voice of Miles Tails Prower in # SonicMovie2! I can’t wait for you all to see it on the big screen. Colleen OShaughnessey (@VOColleen) December 7, 2021 Sonic the hedgehog 2will see the return of the main actors of the original films, including Ben Schwartz (Parks and recreation) as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden (Westworld) like Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter (Run along) like Maddie Wachowski, and Jim Carrey (Joke) as Sonics’ rival Doctor Robotnik / Eggman with Adam Pally (The Mindy project) and Natasha Rothwell (Wonder Woman 1984). It has also been confirmed that fan-favorite video game characters Miles Tails Prower and Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba) are now joining Sonic in the sequel. RELATED: Idris Elba to Play Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog Sequel Screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller, along with Neal H. Mortiz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are all returning to produce while Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller will return to executive production. The sequel will arrive in theaters on April 8, 2022.

