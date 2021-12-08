MSG Spheres camera technology will be out of this world | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Dec. 7 2021– Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE) announced today that it will deploy to space its custom camera technology under development for its state-of-the-art MSG Sphere site. The company received a research award from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) for leveraging the US National International Space Station (ISS) Laboratory (National Lab) to develop and test its ultra-high fidelity, ultra -high-resolution camera system. With the award, MSG Entertainment plans to conduct three missions over the next few years, which would include sending photo equipment to and from the ISS and using astronauts to perform onboard tests. The goal of MSG Entertainments is to use the microgravity conditions on the ISS and the harsh environment of space to develop a custom MSG Sphere camera system capable of capturing Earth at a level of detail never before possible, and which can potentially be used deeper in space. Earlier this year, CASIS invited applications to explore how the National ISS Laboratory, which it manages through a cooperative agreement with NASA, could be used to advance technology and, as a result of a competitive process, MSG Entertainments’ proposal was selected to go forward. The research proposal for the MSG Sphere camera was submitted by the Companys MSG Ventures division, responsible for developing cutting-edge technologies to support content creation for MSG Sphere, which will be the first large-scale venue to use multisensory storytelling for totally immersive experiences. We are honored that CASIS has selected our research proposal, which we believe will not only benefit our plans for MSG Sphere, but also support groundbreaking Earth and space imagery from the ISS, enhancing thus our collective understanding of what is possible, said David Dibble, CEO of MSG. Adventures. With MSG Sphere, we are creating a whole new platform of immersive experiences that requires developing our own content creation tools. This includes the technology of cameras and lenses capable of producing ultra-high-resolution images and there is no better setting to explore this cutting-edge technology than the awe-inspiring perspective of space. The company’s first MSG Sphere is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is slated to open in 2023. When completed, it will be the largest spherical structure in the world with an exterior featuring a fully programmable 580,000 foot LED display. square, the largest LED screen on Earth. Indoors, the venue will house the world’s highest resolution LED display, a 160,000 square foot display plan that will envelop, above and behind the audience at 100 times the resolution of a high definition television. To meet the unique demands of producing immersive visuals on this scale, which require an extraordinary level of detail and sharpness, MSG Entertainment has brought together innovative leaders in production technology and immersive media to develop its own custom production tools. with capabilities far exceeding existing systems. Andrew Shulkind, Senior Vice President of Talent Capture and Management at MSG Ventures, will be the Programs Project Manager and Principal Investigator. Former NASA astronaut Dr Gregory E. Chamitoff, who logged nearly 200 days and two spacewalks on two space shuttle missions and a space station expedition, is co- investigator and advises on the proposal. About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a wide range of events in its diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new, state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. Additionally, the company presents the original production Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and, through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG +, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Tao Group Hospitality is also under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment, with entertainment and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com. 