Jussie Smollett blames DA for reading actor’s texts which included N-word





Jussie Smollett spoke for the second day in a row during his trial on Tuesday. The former “Empire” actor has denied under oath all allegations that he brought the Osundairo brothers to a “dry run” of his attack two days before it took place. Both siblings previously said he paid them to help orchestrate the attack in downtown Chicago in January 2019. Smollett was seated in the witness stand where he faced tense cross-examination and pursued by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, who began questioning him as a witness the day before. In the first part of the day, Webb forced Smollett to deny taking Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo in his car and drove them to the area where he wanted the attack to take place. The prosecution previously said this is where Smollett then asked them what to buy, what to say and wrote them a check for $ 3,500 in payment for the deed. However, Smollett, as he did the whole trial, denied planning the incident with the brothers. He claims they were just driving around town smoking marijuana for fun after canceling their plans to work out that day. JUSSIE SMOLLETT TESTS HE TAKES DRUGS, “MADE” WITH OSUNDAIRO SIBLING: LIVE UPDATES Although surveillance video apparently shows Smollett leading the brothers into the area three times that day, the actor noted that the area is right in front of the garage at his apartment building. He also noted that while he was supposed to plan the attack with the brothers, he was texting about a possible interview with MSNBC. JUSSIE SMOLLETT TESTIMONIES RECEIVING TEXT FROM CNN’S DON LEMON DURING CHICAGO POLICE ATTACK INQUIRY Webb also showed private Instagram messages between Bola Osundairo and Smollett in which the latter kept Bola updated on his whereabouts and information about flight delays the night of the attack, claiming he was working with him. to delay the planned attack. The duo had a controversial moment when Webb started reading the messages aloud. Some of the messages included the use of the N word, prompting Smollett to interrupt the prosecutor to ask him to spell or abbreviate the word so as not to offend “all African Americans in this room.” Webb said Smollett was welcome to read his own messages in court, but that he would not censor quotes from the actor’s messages. Smollett did so and the two moved on. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER From there, Webb concluded his cross-examination of Smollett by discussing the night of the alleged attack. He called Bola Osundairo’s testimony that he was told to attack Smollett at 2 a.m. that evening a “bold lie”. Instead, Smollett alleges that he went out that night to buy eggs at a Walgreens that he thought was open 24/7. When he realized it wasn’t the case, he stopped by for a Subway sandwich. On his way home, he was assaulted by two people he claims he could not identify. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He had previously said he assumed both men were white due to their use of the N word as well as the phrase “MAGA,” a reference to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. He denied telling police he was sure the attackers were white, saying he used the term “pale skin” in an attempt not to make assumptions or be racist.

