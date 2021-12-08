



Posted on December 07, 2021.

The film, The metamorphosis of birds (2020), by Portuguese director Catarina Vasconcelos, is one of 93 films selected by the Hollywood Academy to be on the official list of nominees for the 2022 Oscar nomination for Best International Film. The film, which won several international awards prestigious award was appointed by the Portuguese Academy of Cinema, last October, as Portugal’s candidate for the Oscar nomination. The metamorphosis of birds, Catarina Vasconcelos’ first feature film premiered in February 2020 at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, awarded the FIPRESCI Prize for Best Film in the Meetings section. The story is a cross between documentary and fiction inspired by family memories. It begins with the childhood and youthful memories of several family members, but Catarina Vasconcelos fills certain narrative spaces with fiction and aesthetic imagery that combines painting, photography, staged compositions, full of symbolism. Produced by Pedro Duarte and Joana Gusmo, it has received financial support from the Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual, Rdio e Televiso de Portugal (RTP) and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. According to the distributor, The metamorphosis of birds was in 2020 “the most performed Portuguese film in festivals around the world and the most awarded”, recognized with distinction by audiences and critics in several countries. The 94th Academy Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honor the best films released since March 1, 2021. It is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022. The nominees will be announced on February 8. PAGE / Staff Similar article Movie: The Metamorphosis of Birds by Catarina Vasconcelos Lincoln Center

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portuguese-american-journal.com/film-the-metamorphosis-of-birds-selected-by-the-hollywood-academy-los-angeles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos