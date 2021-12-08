Peter Lynch donates over $ 20 million in rare art to Boston College





Boston College is the recipient of over $ 20 million in rare works of art donated by alum Peter … [+] Lynch.

getty

Legendary Fidelity investor Peter Lynch has donated more than $ 20 million in artwork from his private collection and that of his late wife Carolyns to Boston College. The gift includes 27 paintings and three drawings, which will go to the Boston Colleges McMullen Museum of Art. The donated art includes works by Pablo Picasso, Winslow Homer, John Singer Sargent, Mary Cassatt, Childe Hassam, Albert Bierstadt, Martin Johnson Heade and Jack Butler Yeats. In addition to the artwork, Lynch also provided a $ 5 million grant to support the curation and ongoing exhibition of what will be called the Carolyn A. and Peter S. Lynch Collection, making the total donation l ‘one of the most important in the history of the university, according to a school press release. Lynch, former manager of the Fidelitys Magellan fund and current vice president of Fidelity, graduated in 1965 from Boston College. He said in the statement that he donated the art to inspire students and visitors to the museum. I hope this work of art, which my wife Carolyn and I have collected over our 50 years together, will help students develop a deeper understanding of art and its importance as a form of expression. , did he declare. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The collection features a variety of painting styles. Among the notable pieces are the drawing by Pablo Picasso To manage; Painting by Winslow Homers Grace hoops; Mary Cassatts watercolor Mother and child; Painting by John Singer Sargents Olive trees, Corfu; and Jack Butler Yeatss 1929 painting Goodbye Mayo, that actor Sir Laurence Olivier gave Vivien Leigh as a wedding present. Theodore E. Stebbins Jr., advisory curator of American art at the Fogg Museum at Harvard University and former curator of American paintings at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, called the collection an extraordinary compilation of works of art. . Nancy Netzer, director of Robert L. and Judith T. Winston of the McMullen Museum, called the gift a transformational gift for the McMullen Museum. She said the museum will work with faculty and students at Boston College and other art academics to conduct new research on the artwork and share it widely with other audiences. Lynch said that when he and Carolyn got married they didn’t have the money to buy artwork, so the collection came later. We loved having this art in our homes, but now is the time to give it away so that it can be studied and enjoyed by others. I know the collection was sought after by other museums, but I wanted it to go to my alma mater, which significantly improved my life, and where my father taught math and physics, my wife proudly received a honorary degree in 2009, and my daughter Annie had four wonderful and productive years, he said. The Lynches have long supported Boston College. In 1999, they donated over $ 10 million to name the Carolyn A. and Peter S. Lynch School of Education and Human Development. In 2010, their $ 20 million donation established the Lynch Leadership Academy, which trains and supports principals and future principals in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. I am an extremely lucky person who has been so blessed in life, said Lynch. Donating this collection to Boston College is a little way for me to give back.

