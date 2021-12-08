Anushka-Virat in Shahid-Mira, where do Bollywood celebrities like to spend their honeymoon?

We all look forward to seeing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as dulhan and dulha. The powerful Bollywood couple get married in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While their mehendi ceremony took place yesterday December 7th, today, December 8th, the couple will have their sangeet and haldi ceremonies.

The buzz is that Vicky and Katrina may choose the beautiful islands of the Maldives as their honeymoon vacation destinations. While we wait for the couple to reveal their chosen honeymoon destination, we thought about taking a look at other places Bollywood celebrities have chosen to celebrate their union.

While Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor traveled to London, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flew to Finland after their wedding in Italy. Here is a complete list.

ANUSHKA SHARMA AND VIRAT KOHLI

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a secret ceremony on December 11, 2017. The duo had a wonderful wedding in the Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy, soon after, the couple flew to Finland to observe the Northern Lights. The couple chose Rovaniemi, on the Arctic Circle, the official hometown of Santa Claus to celebrate their wedding.

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN AND AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Powerful Bollywood couple Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They traveled across Europe for their honeymoon. The couple even had fun at Disneyland on their honeymoon. Speaking about their honeymoon, Abhishek had told Vogue, “On our honeymoon I took Ash to Disneyland! She was there, posing with Mickey and Minnie, wanting to jump in the parade! We can also be irresponsible. , we can have fun, “

KAREENA KAPOOR AND SAIF ALI KHAN

Kareena and Saif were stunned as married on October 16, 2012 when they tied the knot in a secret ceremony. Saif and Kareena opted to vacation in Switzerland for their honeymoon.

MIRA RAJPUT AND SHAHID KAPOOR

Shortly after finishing their nuptials, Shahid Kapoor took his wife Mira Rajput for a fun honeymoon in London. Mira even shared a selfie from their honeymoon. In the photo, they are both seen wearing similar off-white t-shirts posing for a selfie.

RAJ KUNDRA AND SHILPA SHETTY

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty tied the knot on November 22, 2009. Shortly after their wedding, the couple flew to the romantic Bahamian destination for a fancy honeymoon.