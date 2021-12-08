Welcome To Earth Review Will Smith Has Some Important Things To Say, But He’s Not In Attenborough | TV & radio

WThe sick Smith looks worried. He’s about to cross a mighty gorge with a rope and if a fall doesn’t kill him, the crocodiles in the river below will. Safe on the other side, dragged by Albert Lin, an explorer, he bursts out laughing. In a movie, he says, a stuntman would have done that for him. Smith has many new and spooky experiences in Welcome to Earth, a six-part National Geographic (Disney +) series. Here he rappels down a cavernous ice hole, there he goes to the bottom of the ocean in a submersible, all with an air of terror settling on his face.

This is a Hollywood-style nature documentary directed by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. This is the second time he and Smith have taken Earth as their backdrop (they also did the 2018 One Strange Rock series). You can take the men out of Hollywood, etc. The soundtrack is relentless, there are mundane messages delivered in artfully lit black and white cups about such important things as overcoming fear or the beauty of the world; and a group of photogenic adventurers who accompany Smith to the ends of the earth and beyond. There’s a lot of time-lapse drama at one point, a diver goes swimming with manta rays, languishing like a soft-closing toilet seat, and was meant to believe it was insanely dangerous, like a scene from Jaws.

The idea of ​​the series is to explore hidden worlds and challenge perceptions. Some of them are really quite boring, you have to be serious about making movies to care so much about cameras. That’s why I always skip this passage at the end of David Attenborough films. And part of it is shallow. Our guides may be explorers in the physical sense, but they do not have the opportunity to provide much intellectual discovery. Entering a cave is very similar to going into space, says one of them, a real astronaut. Is it? How? I’m not sure, but I think it involves alien creatures. Another, with its dazzling camera, shows that the Namibian desert moves through time, but does not really explain the forces at work. It could have something to do with the way they were rushing through space, or it could just be the wind I couldn’t tell. Attenborough, it’s not.

Instead, there is emotional exploration. Expeditions, says Smith, are not about discovering the world, but about discovering myself. Still, he’s a sympathetic guide with a nice line of vulnerability. We may know him as the confident action hero, but he admits to having a lot of fears. I was scared of everything, he said as a child, as he was helicoptered over a glacier in Iceland. I got harassed all the time. The diverse group of exploratory scientists, engineers and photographers who accompany Smith, or host their own segments, bring their own inspiring stories of resilience and are a welcome addition to the adventurous world of poshos white men.

In the first episode, Erik Weihenmayer is also the blind climber who takes Smith to the edge of a volcano and teaches him the specter of sound. Later, photographer Cory Richards delves into a cave in the Dolomites with a team of bioacoustic scientists to experience the heavy silence and record the sound of the mountain, a deep primal rumble. It’s actually believed to be the sound of the moon’s gravity dragging the mountains, Smiths’ voiceover says. The moon pulls on the sea to create tides. It turns out that it does the same to the earth. Apparently, the ground beneath New York City can rise up to 14 inches, twice a day. They are called land tides, Smith says. I love this stuff.

Other episodes, as befits a big budget and the eye of a Hollywood filmmaker, have moments of wonder. I will never tire of seeing strange creatures, the olm, a pale fleshy blind salamander we meet in caves in Slovenia, was new to me, and even our drab brown channel serves dangling sea anemones. The photography is amazing, the Milky Way is reflected in the salt marshes of Bolivia, the honey hunters climbing dizzying ladders in Nepal, the bioluminescence in a starry bay of Puerto Rico.

When I was a child my grandmother used to say: All the best things in life [live] on the other side of fear, shares Smith. Will he conquer his fears? Connect with the planet? While being charismatic, and in spectacular settings? Come on, it’s Hollywood of course it does.