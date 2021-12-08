Outfits of Bollywood stars on the red carpet: from Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor





Bollywood celebrities Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are seen killing the red carpet to perfection. Sara Ali Khan has made a name for herself in Bollywood since her debut in Kedarnath. Sara is well known for her fashion statements in addition to her performance abilities. Sara is undeniably one of Hollywood’s most adaptable fashionistas, nailing ethnic clothing as well as contemporary dresses with equal grace. The actress was pictured wearing a pastel colored feathery tulle outfit. She looked effortlessly lovely in the textured dress, which she teamed with high heels, a ponytail, and little jewelry. At an awards ceremony, the actress was impressed with a symmetrical, multi-colored outfit. He had a halter and a high-low train, and that was the topic of the evening. To complete the look, she wore her typical rosy makeup, a voluminous ponytail, and black high heels. Alia Bhatt’s red carpet outings are among the most impressive in the industry. She displays effortless flair and glamor in every item she wears. She has wowed her fans and fashion critics with her stunning appearances wearing some of the greatest ensembles to numerous red carpet events. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in Atelier Zuhra’s blue dress, which had a ball gown silhouette. It had intricate mirror work all over his bodice, adding to its pomp and elegance. The flippy skirt gave the ensemble a natural style. Needle & Thread created a cute tulle dress for her with a tiered silhouette. The bodice of the dress was adorned with delicate flower embroidery. She opted for delicate curls in her hair and tanned makeup to keep the look understated. Janhvi Kapoor, a fashionista, was also seen wearing a cape. Janhvi looked gorgeous in a Ralph & Russo dress on the red carpet. The white dress, designed by cousin Rhea Kapoor, had an off-the-shoulder cape, hand-embroidered crystals, and feather accents. On one side, her parted hair was shaped into delicate waves. Her look was completed with a dewy base, shiny eyeshadow, red cheeks, and colorful lips. She completed the ensemble with a pair of striking flower studs. Check out the red carpet looks of Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, and stay in touch with IWMBuzz.com. Also Read: Relaxed Saree Like Malaika Arora Or A Breezy Lehenga Like Disha Patani? “width =” 510 “height =” 700 “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/outfits-of-bollywood-stars-at-the-red- carpet-sara-ali-khan-to-janhvi-kapoor.jpg “alt =” Outfits of Bollywood stars on the red carpet: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor – 0 “class =” lazy img-responsive “/> “width =” 510 “height =” 700 “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/outfits-of-bollywood-stars-at-the-red- carpet-sara-ali-khan-to-janhvi-kapoor.jpg “alt =” Outfits of Bollywood stars on the red carpet: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor – 0 “class =” lazy img-responsive “/> “width =” 585 “height =” 878 “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/outfits-of-bollywood-stars-at-the-red- carpet-sara-ali-khan-to-janhvi-kapoor-2.jpg “alt =” Outfits of Bollywood stars on the red carpet: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor – 1 “class =” lazy img-responsive “/> “width =” 585 “height =” 878 “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/outfits-of-bollywood-stars-at-the-red- carpet-sara-ali-khan-to-janhvi-kapoor-2.jpg “alt =” Outfits of Bollywood stars on the red carpet: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor – 1 “class =” lazy img-responsive “/> “width =” 670 “height =” 843 “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/outfits-of-bollywood-stars-at-the-red- carpet-sara-ali-khan-to-janhvi-kapoor-3.jpg “alt =” Outfits of Bollywood stars on the red carpet: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor – 2 “class =” lazy img-responsive “/> “width =” 670 “height =” 843 “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/outfits-of-bollywood-stars-at-the-red- carpet-sara-ali-khan-to-janhvi-kapoor-3.jpg “alt =” Outfits of Bollywood stars on the red carpet: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor – 2 “class =” lazy img-responsive “/>

