Josh Hartnett reveals the sad truth about turning your back on Hollywood in rare interview





In an ultra-rare interview, Hollywood actor Josh Hartnett explained why he decided to step back from the limelight at the height of his career. Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Good Morning Britain: Josh Hartnett talks about a new baby girl

Josh Hartnett has finally revealed his reasons for turning his back on Hollywood at the height of his career in a very rare interview. The Pearl Harbor actor, 43, was making a huge name for himself and was even compared to Leonardo DiCaprio thanks to his outstanding performances in huge blockbusters, including The Virgin Suicides and Sin City. But at the height of his acting career, he made the decision to move away from big-budget movies in an effort to take a more artistic path when it comes to the art of acting.













Picture: Seven)

In an ultra-rare interview, Josh admitted that he turned his back on Hollywood in an effort to protect his sanity. “It was the best thing for my sanity and my career to keep Hollywood at bay,” he told Channel Seven’s Sunrise. Josh then admitted he was grateful for realizing so early in his career that he needed to make changes in order to protect his future – and to put what really matters in life first.













Picture: Getty)

“Fortunately, I think I figured that out very early in my life – it’s about creating a good life at home and being able to do crazy and wonderful things like making movies, which is such a privilege.” Josh explained. During the conversation Josh also referred to the one role he still regrets turning down today.













Picture: Seven)

While he’s glad he made the decision to move away from big-budget Hollywood movies, there is one role he still prides himself on sidetracking. In 2004, Josh was offered a starring role in the award-winning film Brokeback Mountain. Had he accepted the incredible job offer Josh would have starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, but after turning down the role, the late Australian actor Heath Ledger took his place – and it was the movie that catapulted it. the young star to world fame.













Picture: Reuters)

Lifting the veil on the missed opportunity, Josh said, “Unfortunately I was going to do Brokeback Mountain. “And I had a contract with the 2006 movie Black Dahlia, which I had to shoot, so I had to give up.” Josh then revealed that he was initially supposed to star in the romantic drama with Joaquin Phoenix, but the cast was quickly replaced by Jake and Heath – both of whom received several separate 2006 Oscar awards and nominations.













Picture: Rex)

Not only that, the breathtaking film received six other Oscar nominations and numerous accolades around the world. Despite some reservations about Brokeback Mountain, Josh has no further regrets about the other films he turned down. “I’ve always wanted to kiss Joaquin Phoenix,” he joked. Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/josh-hartnett-reveals-sad-truth-25644179 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos