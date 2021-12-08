After VicKat went viral, here are five more popular couple nicknames given by fans





With the rise of stan culture and the hashtag craze, no celebrity couple is immune to nickname mashups. The tendency to mix the names of couples has been a very widespread and increasingly popular culture. This trend started in Hollywood, with fans referring to Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as Bennifer, and quickly spread to Bollywood. The latest addition to the same is for Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who are called VicKat. Here are some celebrity hashtags that have grown a lot in popularity. Saifeena Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were one of the first Bollywood couples (if not the first) to have their names mixed up by fans, giving rise to the now famous ship name Saifeena. The couple have been together for over ten years and married in 2012. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have two children, namely Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sidnaaz This couples hashtag does not need to be featured. Shehnaaz Gill and actor Sidharth Shukla have made an adorable pair. Earlier this year, the hashtag SidNaaz crossed over 7 million posts on Instagram and was often featured on trending lists on Twitter. Shukla passed away a few months ago, but that doesn’t stop fans from keeping the connection and fond memories of SidNaaz. Virushka Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma had the whole Bollywood love story, from cute encounters at the start of their relationship to a falling out and then a tinkering, culminating in a surprise wedding in 2017. The Coat Rack Virushka is probably more practical. talent than a cute trend with such a checkered history. DeepVeer Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been fan favorites ever since they shared screen space in Ram Leela, despite the fact that they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship for a long time. Fans quickly picked up on the couple’s love story and started calling them Deepveer. In 2018, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Nickyanka Actress Priyanka Chopra’s favorite ship name was Prick, but Nickyanka’s fan choice proves that even celebrities don’t always have a say in such matters, and the final decision is left to their adoring fans. . Chopra and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-top-celebrity-couple-hashtags-which-are-sure-to-give-major-love-goals/404253 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos