How Aaron Sorkin became the genius Hollywood writer

Tthink of an Aaron Sorkin production and several things come to mind. Sparkling dialogues, yes. An orchestral flourish with cheese, perhaps? A brutal ending? Certainly. The writer-director’s name has almost become an adjective, its own distinct sub-genre. Neither Lynchian nor Hitchcockian, but Sorkinian. In the groundbreaking Sorkins movie, 1992 A few good men, there was Tom Cruise versus Jack Nicholson (You can’t handle the truth!). There was the failed political drama ofWest wing, perhaps Sorkins crowning achievement. There was Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg in Social network, speaking at breakneck speed, his sentences shrouded in cold erudition, emphasizing the importance of “final clubs”. And there were the swollen ropes at the height of The Chicago 7 trial, when the demonstrators are acquitted.

While his television work has been mixed, Sorkin has enjoyed sustained success in the film world. His scripts for Silver ball, Social network and Steve Jobs were acclaimed (with Social network awarding him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay), and he made the transition to directing really easy. His last, Being the Ricardos, is another biopic about a genius in his field, focusing on Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during the making of the 1950s national sitcom I love lucy. In many ways, the subject of Being the Ricardos suits Sorkin, who has more in common with writers of old than with any of his contemporaries. Its conflicting back-and-forths seem, at their best, as if they belonged to some wacky old Hollywood comedy; his penchant for sentimentality sometimes evokes Frank Capra.

But it would be wrong to paint Sorkins’ work as perfect. Indeed, all of its sensibility is, on one level, doomed to imperfection: the very traits that make Sorkins’ writing so distinct are also the club with which it is beaten. The seriousness and the idealism that made West wing such a popular success has aged like milk. During the time of Donald Trump’s presidency, the series of lucid notions of bipartisanship and trust in the democratic process became brutally obsolete. And that same nerdy pathetic has colored pretty much all of his work to date. Sorkins’ writing is as loud and shameless in its flaws as it is in its virtues. So why is it so easy to overlook its flaws? The work succeeds in spite of itself, because there is no one else who really does what it does.

While it was television that really put Sorkins on the map as a writer, he hasn’t been able to replicate the success of West wing elsewhere on the medium. Sports evening (1998-2000) was a sitcom set in the offices of a sports program. An intrusive laugh track throughout the shows ‘first season showed the importance of meter and rhythm in Sorkins’ patter; the show was canceled after just two years. Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007) was a notorious flop, a quick-witted but self-satisfied show-about-a-show following the creators of a SNL– style sketch series. His most recent foray into serialized television was The press room (2012-2014), another behind-the-scenes show on TV creation blatantly mocked for its rhetorical heaviness and excessive schmaltz. To his favorite, The press room managed to evoke the just storm of Sorkins west wing job. At worst, an infamous episode in the death of Osama Bin Laden comes to mind that sounded like smug neoliberal hokum. After The press room ended, Sorkin told the Los Angeles Times that he was pretty sure he would no longer be working on television. I’ve had a lot more failures, as traditionally measured, than success on television, he said. I did four shows and only one of them was West wing.

Sorkin was also reprimanded for the dialogue about recycling. The YouTube compilations have highlighted the (shocking) instances where he borrowed not only a phrase or phrase, but sometimes entire conversational exchanges from his previous scripts. Of course, there should be no harm in stealing from your own directory. Famous musicians do it all the time, but when they’re all juxtaposed one after the other, it seems pretty silly.

The rose-tinted optimism of much of Sorkins’ work at times seems to belittle what goes on behind the camera. Sorkin struggled with drug addiction in the 1990s, becoming sober but relapsing in 2001 when he was arrested at an airport in Los Angeles for possession of cannabis, magic mushrooms and crack cocaine. (He’s been sober since.) Those who have worked with Sorkin in the past have spoken enthusiastically about his talents, while acknowledging some tenacity behind the scenes. West wings Richard Schiff recalled his audition for Sorkin at Empire, saying: I had been used to improvising and even during the audition I felt free to rearrange Aaron’s words a bit, beautiful as they were. I only found out after I got the part how angry Aaron was with me for doing this. They said, He was livid. He did everything he could not to jump in your throat!

Bradley Whitford, meanwhile, who worked with Sorkin on West wing and Studio 60, used to joke that West wing was a great democracy show, directed by Kim Jong-Il !. He has, however, spoken effusively of Sorkin on several occasions. Eddie Redmayne, who worked on Chicago 7, used the word genius when talking about its director on Tonight’s show. What’s amazing about Sorkin is that he’s so much brighter than you, he says. His characters are so much brighter that you … you get, momentarily, that speed of thought and you feel smarter.

Sorkin (center) with Tony Hale and Nicole Kidman on the set of Being the Ricardos (Glen Wilson / 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC)

These strengths are perhaps the reason why Sorkin was able to make such a smooth transition into the world of cinema. Clever, witty, arrogant, argumentative characters, the Sorkin archetype, in other words, will always be inherently cinematic. (It’s easy to see why Sorkin was drawn to characters like Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs for inspiration.) These are also characteristics that other writers often struggle to write well. In order to make a character convincingly brilliant, he must win over not only the other characters, but the audience. If, say, a line uttered by cunning Jessica Chastains Molly Bloom in Molly game doesn’t land, if she comes across as just brash or big-headed, rather than quick and insightful, then the whole premise of the movie would fall apart. Representing the genius on screen is a balancing act, and Sorkin is a true Cirque du Soleil artist.

The flip side is that so few other writers are able to emulate Sorkins’ tricks. Part of the reason people are able to forgive his weaknesses, didacticism, and lazy retraining is because there is hardly anyone else playing with the same strengths, writing with the same. speed of conversation. Who are the next Sorkin generations? You would be hard pressed to name them.

The Quick schmaltz: Sorkin in his youth, on the set of the first season of The West Wing (Atlantic Sky)

Not everyone agrees with Sorkins’ writing, of course, or his movies. Chicago 7 has received prestigious award nominations, including six Oscar names, five Golden Globes (winner for the Sorkins screenplay) and three Baftas. But some reviews have been less than impressed, with The independents Clarisse Loughrey ranks among the dissenters. In our two-star review, she wrote that Sorkin reduced a great American injustice into a series of witty lines, saying the film had all the moral strength of someone who spends their days writing sarcastic responses to tweets. of Trump, as he destroys democracy. room by room.

Being the Ricardos has drawn its fair share of skeptics before, too, with people preemptively criticizing the cast of Kidman and Bardem for failing to capture the likeness and spirit of the real Ball and Arnaz. But the initial responses from critics have been frankly positive. It is more than likely that you will hear Being the Ricardos a lot has been mentioned in awards season, with the name of Sorkins. Even if he bombs, however, nothing will change. Sorkin has nothing more to prove. As for the writers, they don’t make them look like Aaron Sorkin anymore. But then again, maybe they never have.