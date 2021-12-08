



Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez was pictured in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its Delhi office in connection with a Rs2 billion extortion case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The actress, who was heading to the Gulf this week with stops in several countries before her appearance at the Salman Khan show in Riyadh on December 10, was disembarked from a flight from Mumbai on December 6 in light of a circular of surveillance which prohibited him from leaving India.

Previously, the government law enforcement agency reportedly asked Fernandez to testify in the alleged extortion racket operated by Chandrasekhar. According to some information, the actor would have ignored various summons issued by the federal agency citing different reasons.

This is not the first time that Fernandez has been questioned about the case. In August, the ED recorded Fernandez’s statement after a six-hour questioning session.

Besides Fernandez, actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the agency in connection with the same case.

Both actresses have denied any connection to Chandrasekhar. However, several photos of Fernandez and Chandrasekar surfaced on the internet amid the investigation. Fernandez recently wrapped up the Diu program for his upcoming Ram Setu movie starring Akshay Kumar. The actress is also expected to join Khans Da-Bangg’s tour of Riyadh on December 10. However, several media reports suggest that Khan is considering including her on this tour and could replace her with actress Daisy Shah.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team, including Khans’ brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, actor-director Prabhudeva, actor-comedian Sunil Grover, actress Saiee Manjrekar, singer Kamaal Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are confirmed for the big event at the International Arena. Parade area in Riyadh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-star-jacqueline-fernandez-questioned-again-in-extortion-case-1.84251610 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos