West Side History: Looking Back! When Bollywood has already made its adaptation in this film by Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

West Side Story everything is ready to go out this week. It’s a remake of the 1961 classic of the same name. It’s a musical and Steven Spielberg is behind it. This makes it a very special company. The film has a Romeo-Juliet vibe but it has gangs involved rather than two warring families. Does ringing a bell? Let us tell you that Bollywood managed to do the adaptation first, in 2000. The movie we are talking about is Josh. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu loves Shah Rukh Khan and the late Irrfan Khan; Find Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Beautiful.

If you remember, Josh spoke of rival gangs of Max and Prakash fighting for dominance. Their siblings Shirley and Rahul, however, fall in love with each other and attempt to protect their love from this rivalry. The roles were played by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor. The only difference being that the ending has been changed. The original ends in tears while Josh went for a happy one!

Celebrate # 21YearsDeJosh Film Photos of Josh – Shah Rukh Khan & Aishwarya Rai (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qWjpDROXXB SRK Hyderabad Fans (@SRKHydFans) June 9, 2021

As for West Side Story, here too Tony and Maria fall in love with each other as part of warring gangs. It ends with Tony’s death. West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s musical drama is banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf countries.

.

We believe West Side Story (1961) found common ground with Bollywood because of one major attribute – music. We still hum the tunes of Josh whose vintage ‘Apun bola‘ and ‘Sailaru’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on December 08, 2021 at 5:47 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website Latestly.com).