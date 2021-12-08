Before Vicky-Katrinas big fat shaadi, a look at the most expensive Bollywood weddings





This wedding season, all eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple chose Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, as their wedding venue. Needless to say, the shaadi is a big deal. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and other celebrity couples spared no expense during their wedding. Here’s a look at some of Bollywood’s most expensive celebrity weddings: PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. The celebrations lasted for three days – with a Hindu wedding ceremony and another Christian. Priyanka and Nick spent Rs 3,2761,656 (US $ 4,61,000) on the hotel itself, which included guest rooms and venues. Add the cost of designer outfits, jewelry, and food, and you’ll know it was an extravagant wedding. VIRAT KOHLI AND ANUSHKA SHARMA Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017, the second most expensive resort in the world in Tuscany, Italy. In Borgo Finocchieto, hotel rooms cost Rs 13.5 lakh per night. Anushka and Virats’ private wedding was absolutely dreamy. The bride and groom chose to wear Sabyasachi outfits and looked perfect together. DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND RANVEER SINGH Powerful Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy in 2018. All the wedding festivities took place at Villa Del Balbianello on Lake Como. Apparently each night at the resort costs over Rs 24 lakh. But the wedding day is the most special, right? Deepika and Ranveer surely looked like their best day. SHILPA SHETTY AND RAJ KUNDRA Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra got married in 2009. Her wedding saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani was estimated at Rs 50 lakh, while her engagement ring reportedly cost Rs 3 crore. Now you can imagine what kind of lavish affair Shilpa and Rajs’ wedding was. AISHWARYA RAI AND ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. Their wedding was nothing less than a royal event at Bachchan bungalow, Prateeksha, Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai wore a beautiful saree with red and gold zari designs by Neeta Lulla. She was also adorned with traditional gold jewelry. As for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, they will be getting married at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. They will stay in their most expensive suites, which cost Rs 7 lakh per night. The couple also booked a luxurious tent for their VVIP guests, starting at Rs 70,000 per night. READ ALSO | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s super secret wedding is inspired by THIS Bollywood actress READ ALSO | Before Katrina-Vicky’s wedding, 10 times she dressed as a dulhania on screen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/before-vicky-katrina-s-big-fat-shaadi-a-look-at-most-expensive-bollywood-weddings-1885548-2021-12-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos