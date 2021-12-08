Crooked Tree to celebrate Christmas with the annual “The Nutcracker” ballet





BAY HARBOR This weekend, the Great Lakes Center for the Arts stage will come alive with the annual Crooked Tree Arts Center’s School of Ballet production of Pyotr Tchaikovskys The Nutcracker. The annual ballet is a long-standing tradition of the Crooked Tree Arts Center and has over 50 dancers involved, ranging from 5 years to adulthood. This year, the dancers will return to the stage, as last year’s show was scheduled to air online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Last year we produced and broadcast our on-screen dance, ‘The Nutcracker 2020.’ It has been a great endeavor involving multiple choreographers, green screen technology, visual arts and more, ”said School of Ballet Artistic Director Heather Raue. “We told the traditional story of ‘The Nutcracker’ while enjoying presenting the dance to the audience in a way that would not be possible on stage,” she said. This year the production is back in person, bringing back that bond between performer and audience that ballet students have lost over the past year. “As dancers, we work to move our audience and transport them to an alternate reality or a fantasy land, as is the case with this production,” said Raue. The story of “The Nutcracker” follows Clara, who receives a nutcracker on Christmas Eve. Her dreams take her on a great adventure through the land of the sweet where she finally meets the Snow Queen, the Sugar Plum fairy, mice, tin soldiers and of course the nutcracker himself. “We are thrilled to be able to once again reconnect with our audience in these ways that are an integral part of our performing art form,” said Raue. “We also look forward to presenting the show with a cast that has matured and grown considerably since 2019.” The performances of “The Nutcracker” will take place at 3 pm and 7 pm on Saturday December 11 and at 3 pm on Sunday December 12. Ticket prices for upcoming ballet performances are $ 35 for adults and $ 10 for students for the evening performance. Tickets cost $ 30 for adults and $ 5 for students for morning performances. All tickets are selected and reserved; no general admission place is available. Masks are also mandatory for performances. The Great Lakes Center for the Arts is handling ticket sales for The Nutcracker. Those interested in viewing the arts centre’s production can contact the Great Lakes Center for the Artsoffices by calling (231) 439-2100 or visiting their website at www.grandslacscfa.org. More information on the Crooked Tree Arts Center, the “Nutcracker” or its ballet school is also available online at www.crookedtree.org. Contact reporter Sean Miller at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter, @seanmillerpnr, and Instagram, @sean_everest.

