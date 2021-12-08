After Bollywood Shaadi … A political marriage in sight … Here’s who

New Delhi: Amid the world and the Bollywood industry occupied by Vicky-Katrina’s much-publicized marriage, a political leader is now set to marry his longtime friend. Her wedding has been fixed and the engagement is scheduled to take place in Delhi on Thursday.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the leader Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to get engaged to his friend who belongs to a different caste in southern Delhis Mehrauli, followed by a wedding a week later.

According to reports, the Yadavs family has already arrived in Delhi for the ceremonies. Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap are currently in the capital with Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti.

Sources said around 50 guests were invited to the ceremony, including relatives.

Tejashwi Yadav is the youngest son of LaluRabri is the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly. He is the deputy of the seat of Raghopur. He was also Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017. Tejashwi Yadav played for the Delhi Daredevils team in IPL. He was also part of the Jharkhand cricket team.

Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav, brother of Tejashwi Yadav and eldest son of Lalu-Rabri, married Chandrika Rais in 2018. However, after a few months, Tej Pratap filed for divorce in court.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from the Yadav family yet.