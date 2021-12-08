Chanel celebrates craftsmanship and cardigans





PARIS Few Chanel customers have probably already ventured into the industrial fringes of the 19th arrondissement north-east of Paris. But on December 7, they found themselves flashing in the freezing December fog in Skanderberg Square, just outside the Priphrique ring road, awaiting the start of the annual Mtiers dArt show. Delivered by a fleet of Mercedes, clad nine in buckles and draped in pearls, many wore necklaces from which hung a small pair of gold scissors. They had come with the invitation: partly a nod to founder Gabrielle Chanel’s habit of wearing scissors around a ribbon around her neck, partly a peace offering for clients who complained about having to travel. 30 minutes from the center of Paris. The reason: Le19M, the site of the show and the new home of the 11 specialist tailoring workshops that Chanel began to acquire in 1985. An imposing triangular-shaped building of approximately 275,000 square feet designed by French architect Rudy Ricciotti, Le19M is filled with gold, feathers, sequins, rhinestones, silk, cashmere, leather and 600 artisans, busy transforming raw materials into magic, all presented on the podium.

But first, there was a tour of the workshops, led in part by Blanca Li, the Spanish choreographer. Without love, we would not have the trades, noted Ms. Li, by way of introduction to Maison Lesage, the embroidery specialist, turning on her varnished white heels. Later, Ins de La Fressange, the former face of Chanel, appeared, on the mark in a buckled black Chanel jacket with gold chain trim on the pockets and a trendy 15-minute delay. Covid-19 protocols (two shows limited to 300 people each; guests invited to take a PCR or antigen test within 24 hours of the show, wear masks, and prove their vaccine status) were not the only issue potential on the show. There was also the recent advent calendar social media storm.

Still, Vanessa Paradis was there, catching up with Sofia Coppola. Singer Sébastien Tellier spoke with young Franco-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei. And Pharrell Williams chatted with Charlotte Casiraghi.

At 2 degrees Celsius, it was too cold for the Champagne. Instead, cups of hot mint tea from Mariages Frre, the upscale French tea company, were handed out as guests mingled in the tree-lined courtyard under outdoor heaters while Virginie Viard , Creative Director of Chanels, was taking a pre-show cigarette break with some of the models. . Crowded by a tense producer, she replied: No stress! I am a professional. A low key to that. No more 18th century Salzburg palaces, New York museums, 15th century Scottish castles, Mtiers shows under the direction of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Instead, the show took place in a long, glass-walled gallery with polished concrete floors and concrete benches overlooking the courtyard. Models flocked from the central courtyard, stopping in front of the automatic glass doors before descending the catwalk. The drama came from the decor, loaded, 1980s style: no button left without jewelry, no waist missing a Chanel logo belt, no ear without luster, no neck without strings of necklaces dripping with pearls, pendants Byzantine and Coco- linked charms.

The house’s signature loop jackets were relaxed-cut, cut lengthwise to touch the knee or ankle. A black tweed bomber jacket with ribbed-knit cuffs was embroidered with the Chanel logo in a graffiti-style font, accented with tiny pearls and vibrant rainbow-colored rhinestones. A jacket partly obscured by a giant fluffy cardigan appeared to be made of metallic shards of glass, until you took a closer look and realized that it was embroidered with graphic sprays of sequins. Oh, and there was a pair of pale blue, acid wash elastic waist jeans with a little ruffle at the hem, Cardigans were the star of the show, made supple and paired with densely crafted sequin-encrusted mini-dresses and tweed skirt suits. The Chanel logo was everywhere: hand-sewn onto knits, engraved on multi-row necklaces, hung from chain belts, diamond traced and draped over the cuffs, and embossed on pearl-embellished Mary Janes. The looks lighten up towards the end, in the form of a sheer black tulle skirt studded with feathers and pearls and paired with a slim black cardigan, and a languid dress with a black and white curly top puffed up with a simple touch of crystals at the waist and cuffs. This was around the time that platinum-haired Korean-American model, Soo Joo, traded the catwalk for a concrete platform, in order to better rock the crowd as Ether, her musical alter ego. A dinner was planned for the evening at the Montparnasse La Coupole brasserie, once favorite of Man Ray and Joséphine Baker, but there would be no after-party. This week, France closed all nightclubs for four weeks, in response to the new Omicron variant. With hibernation the order of the day, couture-level cardigans suddenly seemed a lot more appropriate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/08/style/chanel-metiers-dart.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos