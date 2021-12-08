The sublime spectacle of Yoko Ono overwhelming the Beatles





At the start of The Beatles: Get Back, an almost eight-hour documentary by Peter Jackson on the making of the Let It Be album, the group forms a tight circle in the corner of a movie scene. Inexplicably, Yoko Ono is there. She perches within reach of John Lennon, her puzzled face turned to him like a plant growing into the light. When Paul McCartney starts playing Ive Got a Feeling, Ono is there, sewing a furry object into his lap. When the group embarks on Dont Let Me Down, Ono is there, reading a newspaper. Lennon slips behind the piano and Ono is there, his head hovering over his shoulder. Later, when the group rushes into a recording booth, Ono is there, wedged between Lennon and Ringo Starr, silently unwrapping a piece of chewing gum and working it through Lennon’s fingers. When George Harrison leaves, briefly leaving the group, there is Ono, inchoating moaning into his mic. At first, I found Onos’ omnipresence in the documentary bizarre, even disconcerting. The vast decor only emphasizes the ridiculousness of its proximity. Why is she here? I begged my television set. But as the hours passed and Ono remained painting on an easel, chewing on a pastry, flipping through a fan magazine of Lennon, I found myself in awe of his endurance, then mesmerized by the provocation of his existence and finally dazzled by her performance. My attention continued to drift to his corner of the frame. I saw intimate and long lost footage of the world’s most famous band preparing for their final performance, and I couldn’t help but watch Yoko Ono sitting there doing nothing.

The Beatles: Get Back is interpreted by some as exculpatory evidence that Ono was not responsible for the destruction of The Beatles. She never has an opinion on what they’re doing, Jackson, who made the show out of over 60 hours of footage, say 60 minutes. It’s a very benign presence and it doesn’t interfere at all. Ono, also producer of the series, tweeted an article without comment who claims she’s just doing mundane chores while the group gets down to business. In the series, McCartney himself from the perspective of January 1969, more than a year before the group’s public disbandment laughs at the idea that The Beatles would end up because Yoko was sitting on an amp.

His presence has been described as soft, calm and little imposing. Indeed, she is not the most unwelcome intruder on the set: it is Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the hapless director of the original documentary Let It Be, who keeps urging the group to organize a concert in a former amphitheater in Libya or perhaps in a hospital for children with minor and reassuring illnesses.

And yet, there is something depressing about Ono’s redesign as a low-key, low-key person. Of course, her studio appearance is overwhelming. The fact that she’s not there to directly influence the band’s recordings only makes her behavior more ridiculous. To deny this is to deprive her of her power. From the start, Onos’ presence seems intentional. Her vaporous black outfit and flowing, parted hair make her look like a tent; it is as if she was setting up a camp, digging a space in the group’s environment. A mundane task becomes special when you choose to perform it in front of Paul McCartney’s face as he tries to write Let It Be. When you repeat this for 21 days, it becomes amazing. The documentary’s shaggy run-time reveals Onos’ provocation in all its intensity. It’s like she’s putting on a marathon performance, and in a way, she is.

Jackson called its series a documentary on a documentary, and we are constantly reminded as we watch the band produce their footage for the camera. Ono was, of course, already an accomplished performance artist when she met Lennon, seven years her junior, at a gallery exhibition in 1966. She was a pioneer of participatory art, a collaborator of musicians. like John Cage and a master of shy appearances. in spaces where she wasn’t meant to belong. In 1971, she will stage an imaginary exhibition of ephemeral works at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. In the catalog, she is pictured outside the museum holding a sign that reads F, recasting it as a Museum of Modern [F]art.

The idea that Ono condemned the group has always been a duck that smacked of misogyny and racism. She was cast like the groupie from hell, a dominatrix sexual lady dragon and one witch who hypnotized Lennon into despising guys for a woman. (In 1970 Esquire published an article titled John Rennons Excrusive Gloupie which promised to reveal the Yoko person Onos, with an illustration of Ono towering above Lennon, who is depicted as a cockroach on a leash.) These slurs would turn into a tireless pop culture meme. who haunted generations of women accused of infringing on the male genius. The summer of the soul: Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Mavis Staples and more star in Questloves’ documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival. Spencer: Kristen Stewart stars as an anguished and rebellious Princess Diana in Pablo Larrans’ response to The Crown. Who passed: Set in the 1920s, the film centers on two African-American women, childhood friends, who can and do come across as white. Drive my car: In this calm Japanese masterpiece, a widower travels to Hiroshima to make an version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

Ono didn’t break the Beatles. (If Lennons moving away from the group was influenced by his desire to explore other pursuits, including his personal and creative relationship with Ono, that was his call.) But she imposed herself. In the documentary, McCartney politely complains that his writing with Lennon is disturbed by Onos’ ubiquity. For her part, she was vigilant to escape the typical role of artist’s wife. In an interview in 1997, she commented the status of women in rock in the 1960s: My first impression was that they were all wives, sort of sitting in the next room while the guys were talking, she says. I was afraid to be something like that. Later, she would dedicate her barbed song from 1973, Potbelly Rocker, to the wives of unnamed rockers.

In his 1964 draft text Grapefruit, kind of cookbook to stage artistic experiences, it educates his audience so as not to look at Rock Hudson but only Doris Day, and in The Beatles: Get Back, she deftly looks away from the group and towards herself. Her image contrasts with that of other Beatles partners, white women modeled in chic outfits who occasionally throw themselves into kisses, nod encouragingly and quietly walk away. Linda Eastman, McCartney’s future wife, lingered a bit longer, walking around and occasionally photographing the group. Eastman was a rock portrait painter, and one of the film’s most compelling moments shows her in a deep conversation with Ono as if to prove Onos’ point, it’s a rare interaction on set with no salvaged audio. Ono just never leaves. She refuses to stand aside, but she also resists the staging of stereotypes; she does not appear as a passionate naf nor as a needling thug. Instead, she seems engaged in a sort of passive resistance, defying all expectations of women entering the realm of rock genius.

The song Barenaked Ladies Be my Yoko Ono compares Ono to a bullet (for the record, Ono said of the song, I liked it), but as the sessions progress, it assumes a weightless quality. She appears to orbit Lennon, eclipsing her group mates and becoming a physical manifestation of her psychological distance from her former artistic center of gravity. Later, his performance would gain in intensity. The Let It Be sessions were followed by the recording of Abbey Road, and according to the studio engineer, when Ono was injured in a car accident, Lennon arranged for a bed to be delivered to the studio; Ono went inside, requisitioned a microphone, and invited friends to visit him at his bedside. It’s a lot of things: grotesquely codependent, terribly crass, and iconic. The more Onos’ presence is contested, the more his performance intensifies.

All of this was used to roughly transform Ono into a cultural villain, but it would also later establish him as some sort of folk hero. It all comes down to YOKO ONO, drummer Tobi Vail wrote in a zine related to his band riot grrrl Bikini kill in 1991. Part of what your boyfriend tells you is that Yoko Ono broke up the Beatles, she writes. This story makes you the opposite of his group. He relegates women to the public and ridicules them for trying to make their own music. In the 1997 Holes song 20 Years in the Dakota, Courtney Love invokes the powers of Onos against a new generation of whiny fanboys and says that riot grrrl is forever indebted to her. Vail called Ono the first punk rock singer of all time. In Jackson’s film, you can see the seeds of this generational shift. One day Eastman’s young girl, Heather, a short-haired munchkin, is whirling aimlessly around the studio. Then she sees Ono singing. Heather watches him with wincing intensity, walks over to the microphone, and moans.

